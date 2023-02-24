The rent paid by the New York State Maple Producers Association to operate a concession stand at the New York State Fair received attention during a recent joint legislative budget hearing.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, who had met with the group a day earlier, asked state Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball about the rent hikes at an environmental conservation budget hearing on Feb. 14. Woerner, D-Round Lake, told Ball that the rent increased from $10,000 to $25,000.

With Gov. Kathy Hochul proposing an additional $14 million for infrastructure projects at the fairgrounds, Woerner asked Ball if the state is "pricing our (agriculture) groups out of participating" in the fair.

The steep increase highlighted by Woerner surprised Ball, whose department oversees the state fair. In his response, he showed his appreciation for the maple producers' concession stand.

"News to me," he said. "They should've seen like a 1.5% increase... I go there every day (during the fair) and have maple ice cream, so I'm going to chase that one down."

The rent increases have occurred over the last several years, according to Helen Thomas, executive director of the New York State Maple Producers Association. She told The Citizen that the group paid $7,000 in 2014 to occupy space in a corner of the Horticulture Building. Within five years, she said rent jumped to $22,000.

Last year, Thomas said the maple producers paid $24,000 to rent the same space. This year, rent will be closer to $25,000.

Thomas expressed gratitude for Woerner raising the issue at a budget hearing.

"That wasn't anything we asked her to do," she said.

But it struck a nerve. Two days after the hearing, Thomas said she received an email from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets notifying her that the association would receive what she described as a $13,000 "rebate." Alice Maggiore, a fair spokesperson, told The Citizen that it is actually a one-time credit totaling $13,012.50.

That may help, temporarily, to soften the blow of the rent increases. While the increases in the last two years have been minimal, Thomas said the bigger issue is the rent spike that occurred before the pandemic.

When rent jumped to $22,000 in 2019, the association voiced its displeasure. The fair's response, according to Thomas, was that if they didn't want to rent the space, "we'll tear the booth out and put something else there."

"They didn't care whether we came or not," she said.

The fair's finances help explain the rent increases. The fair should be self-sustaining, meaning its operational costs are covered by revenues. But with declining revenues over the last few years, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has provided more than $17 million to prop up the fair.

Hochul is hoping to change the fair's financial situation by increasing ticket prices from $3 to $6 — children ages 12 and under, along with individuals ages 65 and older, will continue to receive free admission — and doubling the parking fee from $5 to $10.

The 1.5% rent increase for this year is also part of the fair's plan to boost revenues.

"(Agriculture and Markets) and the State Fair has and will continue to price space for vendors and concessions as reasonably as possible as we maintain the goal that our financial plan accounts for expenses and income needed to operate the fair and the fairgrounds for year-round events," said Maggiore, adding that the "modest" rent hike recognizes that fair vendors are recovering from the pandemic.

But as the rent continues its upward climb, Thomas says it's a "big lift" for the association. Other costs are rising, she continued, but the maple producers do not want to give up. They want to keep coming back to the fair for one reason: It's a tradition.

Maple producers have operated a booth at the fair since the 1950s, according to Thomas. One of the group's members noted that they may be the longest-serving concession stand at the fair. Maggiore told The Citizen that the fair does not know which vendor holds that title.

Rent isn't the only challenge for the maple stand. Thomas explained that it took a hit after the Grandstand was demolished before the 2016 fair. When concerts were held at the Grandstand, the association could rely on foot traffic flowing past the Horticulture Building.

Thomas acknowledged it is difficult to know how much the Grandstand's elimination has affected the stand, especially after the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and smaller crowds attended the fair in 2021 and 2022.

Despite the dissatisfaction with past rent hikes and other issues, Thomas said she has a good relationship with Sean Hennessey, who was named interim fair director in 2022. With a new gubernatorial administration and the leadership change at the fairgrounds, she is willing to give all parties a fair shot.

"Everything that has happened with them so far has been cordial and they've expressed interest in helping us," Thomas said. "Let's start from now and go forward and see if it works out well."