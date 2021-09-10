'A big plus': Auburn awarded $1.5M to hire more firefighters, buy equipment

A pair of large federal grants will help the Auburn Fire Department hire more firefighters and acquire new equipment.

Through two programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Assistance for Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, Auburn has been awarded $1,512,662. The department's grant applications were supported by the city's federal representatives, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Rep. John Katko.

The fire department will receive $1,266,480 to hire five new firefighters, according to Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz. The grant will cover salaries and benefits for three years.

Fritz told The Citizen on Friday that the addition of five new firefighters will allow the department to maintain equal staffing levels on each shift.

"It is a big help," he said. "It allows us to increase our staffing, which allows us to provide better service. We're able to do that at no cost to the citizens of Auburn for three years. That's a big plus in my book."