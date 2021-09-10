'A big plus': Auburn awarded $1.5M to hire more firefighters, buy equipment

A pair of large federal grants will help the Auburn Fire Department hire more firefighters and acquire new equipment.
Through two programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Assistance for Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, Auburn has been awarded $1,512,662. The department's grant applications were supported by the city's federal representatives, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Rep. John Katko.
The fire department will receive $1,266,480 to hire five new firefighters, according to Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz. The grant will cover salaries and benefits for three years.
Fritz told The Citizen on Friday that the addition of five new firefighters will allow the department to maintain equal staffing levels on each shift.
"It is a big help," he said. "It allows us to increase our staffing, which allows us to provide better service. We're able to do that at no cost to the citizens of Auburn for three years. That's a big plus in my book."
Auburn previously received a SAFER grant in 2014. The city was awarded $735,258 to hire six firefighters. To get that grant, the fire department had to apply again after FEMA rejected its initial request for $1.5 million.
The latest Assistance for Firefighters grant for the city — $246,182 — will allow the fire department to buy 38 new self-contained breathing apparatuses and a rapid intervention team pack. The self-contained breathing apparatuses are air tanks that firefighters wear while extinguishing fires.
The rapid intervention team pack is used in emergency situations when a firefighter needs to be rescued. Fritz explained that there is a designated rescue team and if a firefighter is trapped in a structure fire, for example, the rescuers enter with the pack which contains more oxygen. That additional air can give the team more time to extricate a firefighter and get them to safety.
Auburn has benefited from Assistance for Firefighters grants over the years. The department was awarded $38,781 in 2020. In 2018, it received more than $650,000, most of which was used to buy a new fire truck.
The Assistance for Firefighters Grant program was created after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
