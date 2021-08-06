'A distraction': Democratic chairs in Cayuga, other NY counties want Cuomo to resign

The chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee is one of more than 40 local party leaders in New York calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation found he sexually harassed at least 11 women and violated federal and state laws.

Dia Carabajal, who was elected Cayuga County Democratic chair in June, told The Citizen on Friday that she believes the women who came forward. She also trusts state Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the investigation into the governor's conduct, and other Democratic leaders who are calling for Cuomo's resignation.

"It's a distraction," she said. "We have so many things we have to get done in New York state right now. We're still in the middle of the pandemic. This becomes a distraction for our elected officials and for the people of New York at a time when we don't need it.

"I think that it would be important for the state the governor resign under these circumstances."

