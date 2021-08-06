'A distraction': Democratic chairs in Cayuga, other NY counties want Cuomo to resign

The chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee is one of more than 40 local party leaders in New York calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation found he sexually harassed at least 11 women and violated federal and state laws.
Dia Carabajal, who was elected Cayuga County Democratic chair in June, told The Citizen on Friday that she believes the women who came forward. She also trusts state Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the investigation into the governor's conduct, and other Democratic leaders who are calling for Cuomo's resignation.
"It's a distraction," she said. "We have so many things we have to get done in New York state right now. We're still in the middle of the pandemic. This becomes a distraction for our elected officials and for the people of New York at a time when we don't need it.
"I think that it would be important for the state the governor resign under these circumstances."
Carabajal's comments followed the release of a joint statement from 42 Democratic county chairs urging Cuomo to "immediately resign." While Carabajal did not sign the statement, her position is in line with other party leaders across the state who believe it is "time to move on."
In the statement, the chairs say they stand with the state party chair, Jay Jacobs, who has also called for Cuomo's resignation. Jacobs is a Cuomo ally, but said Thursday that he believes the governor must resign.
"We have individually called for his resignation, and now we do so with one voice," the Democratic chairs wrote. "We thank him for his years of service to the great state of New York, which we all know he holds dear, but demand that he immediately step down."
Cuomo, who has denied that he acted inappropriately, is not resigning. That has led the state Assembly to expedite its impeachment investigation. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie signaled this week that there is support in the Democratic conference to impeach Cuomo.
But Carabajal hopes that scenario can be avoided.
"That's the distraction," she said. "A few weeks of media explosions the state could probably weather, but the long-term effects of impeachment and that fight and that drawing focus from the important work that the legislature has to do, that's a problem."
