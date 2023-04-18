U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams achieved a milestone on Monday when the House of Representatives passed a resolution he authored to condemn Russia.

Williams, R-Sennett, introduced the resolution in response to Russia's actions that led to the downing of a U.S. drone that was flying over the Black Sea. The measure was cosponsored by three members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, a California Democrat.

The House passed the resolution by a 410-0 vote. It is the first Williams-sponsored measure to be approved by the House.

"Russia continues to act in an irresponsible and reckless manner on the world stage," Williams said. "Now, the Russian military has directly interfered with a United States Air Force drone acting lawfully in international airspace. This resolution categorically condemns the Russian military's actions and expresses that any attempt by the Russians to recover our drone is a threat to U.S. national security."

According to Congress.gov, Williams has sponsored five bills or resolutions since taking office in January. His first bill would prevent states like New York from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers to below 60 hours a week. New York is in the process of phasing in a 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers over the next decade.

Williams also authored legislation that would prevent federal funding of research in China and a separate bill that would, according to its summary, "preclude absolute liability in any action against a property owner or contractor" for infrastructure projects receiving federal assistance.

A resolution introduced by Williams, a former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine officer, marks the 60th anniversary of the USS Thresher's sinking off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.