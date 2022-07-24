'A force': Michael Long, longtime NY Conservative Party chair, dies

Michael Long, who rose to become the longest-serving chairman of the influential state Conservative Party, has died. He was 82.

Long's association with the Conservative Party began in 1964 when he volunteered for Barry Goldwater's presidential campaign. He served as a district leader before becoming Kings County Conservative Party chairman in 1972. Two years later, he was elected as one of the party's state vice-chairs. In 1984, he was named executive vice-chairman. His tenure as party chair began in 1988. He stepped down in 2019.

As a Conservative Party leader, whether as the chair or in one of his previous roles, Long supported several successful candidates, including former U.S. Sen. James Buckley, who was elected on the Conservative line in a three-way race, and former President Ronald Reagan. Conservatives also supported former Gov. George Pataki and state Attorney General Dennis Vacco, two Republicans who won statewide elections.

His political involvement wasn't limited to backing candidates. From 1981 to 1983, he served on the New York City Council as the first registered Conservative member.

"The loss of Mike Long is immeasurable," said Jerry Kassar, who succeeded Long as state Conservative Party chair. "We have lost a good man, a close friend, mentor and outstanding political leader; a void for me and many has been created that cannot be filled. The countless number of people who learned from Mike can today be found throughout the political world and will act as his legacy for many years to come."

Long was on the American Conservative Union's board for 27 years — in 2010, he received The Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award from the group — and was recognized for his work opposing abortion. He is a recipient of the Knight of Columbus Pro Patria Award and recognized as a Knight in the Order of St. Gregory the Great.

Outside of politics, Long, who was born in Brooklyn, owned an ice cream shop and liquor store with his brother, Thomas, in the borough. He served on the board of directors of the Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, was secretary on the board of trustees for Daytop Village and chaired Daytop International. He formerly chaired the board of directors of Holy Angels Academy in Bay Ridge.

Before he became a businessman and political leader, he served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Within the Conservative Party, Long is remembered as a force. Greg Rigby, the former longtime chair of the Cayuga County Conservative Party, called Long a "very generous, very opinionated but honest individual."

"He understood what he was standing for and he did everything that he could to make sure that what he stood for got processed properly," Rigby told The Citizen on Sunday.

Long was known for crisscrossing the state to attend events held by local Conservative Party committees. Rigby explained that Long earned a "nominal" salary as chairman and he used that money to cover his travel expenses.

"Wherever he needed to go, whether it was Cayuga County, Onondaga, Monroe, or wherever, Mike used the money he had to advance our party and our leadership, and his party and his leadership," Rigby said.

Long is survived by his wife, Eileen, their nine children, 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. According to the state Conservative Party, the couple celebrated their 59th anniversary in May.