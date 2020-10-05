'A friend of manufacturing': National, CNY business groups endorse John Katko for Congress

In June, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognized Katko for his legislative record in Congress. He won the inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award is named for Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson and is presented to members of Congress who "have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives."

Thomas Donohue, CEO of the Chamber, said in a statement that Katko has a "proven track record of legislating responsibly and standing up for good policies."

"As our nation faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Rep. John Katko," Donohue added.

When he was first elected in 2014, Katko said one of his main goals was manufacturing. He mentioned his support of the 2017 tax law, which cut corporate tax rates. He has said that law helped create or preserve jobs in central New York and allowed businesses, including manufacturers, to expand.