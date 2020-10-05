'A friend of manufacturing': National, CNY business groups endorse John Katko for Congress

SOLVAY — As president and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, Randy Wolken has observed U.S. Rep. John Katko for six years. During that time, Wolken believes he's built relationships with manufacturers, meets with them and responds to their needs.
"John has been a friend of manufacturing," Wolken said at a press conference Monday.
At the press conference, Wolken and Dean Burrows, president and CEO of Gear Motions in Solvay, announced that MACNY's political action committee endorsed Katko, R-Camillus, for reelection in the 24th Congressional District. MACNY's PAC joined with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in jointly endorsing Katko for a fourth term in Congress.
Burrows highlighted the importance of manufacturers having strong representation, especially as many businesses struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic crisis.
"In order for our communities to grow, we need a leader who can go to Washington and speak on our communities' behalf," Burrows said. "In Congressman Katko's three terms as congressman, he has proven to us that he has both the influence and dedication to support our region and our community in business, sustainability and in growth."
Katko had the support of MACNY's political arm and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in his two prior reelection bids. He won both races.
In June, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognized Katko for his legislative record in Congress. He won the inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award is named for Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson and is presented to members of Congress who "have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives."
Thomas Donohue, CEO of the Chamber, said in a statement that Katko has a "proven track record of legislating responsibly and standing up for good policies."
"As our nation faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Rep. John Katko," Donohue added.
When he was first elected in 2014, Katko said one of his main goals was manufacturing. He mentioned his support of the 2017 tax law, which cut corporate tax rates. He has said that law helped create or preserve jobs in central New York and allowed businesses, including manufacturers, to expand.
He's also advocated for fair trade policies that benefit manufacturers in central New York. He testified before the International Trade Commission in support of antidumping and countervailing duties on steel rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey. In September, the commission extended those duties for another five years. That action will benefit domestic producers, such as Nucor Steel Auburn.
"Anything I can do to help them, I want to help," Katko said of his work with the local manufacturing sector.
Katko is locked in a tough reelection bid. A new Siena College poll found his opponent, Democratic challenger Dana Balter, leads by three points, 45 to 42%, in the 24th district race.
