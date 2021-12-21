'A no-brainer': Cayuga County Democratic chair endorses Kathy Hochul for NY governor

For Dia Carabajal, endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul is a "no-brainer."

Carabajal, chairwoman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, is among 13 Democratic county leaders who backed Hochul on Tuesday. Hochul, a Democrat, is seeking a full term as governor in 2022.

"The governor really has the finger on the pulse of what it feels like to be up here," Carabajal told The Citizen in an interview. "She supports us. She supports our projects. She's been here. She knows our names. She knows (Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb Coleman). She knows (Auburn Mayor Michael Quill). She knows the people who are here in our county."

As an example, Carabajal recalled Hochul's last visit to Cayuga County in July. The then-lieutenant governor stopped in Auburn for the opening of the Cayuga Culinary Institute on Genesee Street. During her time in the city, Carabajal estimates Hochul met 30 to 40 local officials.

It wasn't the first time that Hochul traveled to Cayuga County. As lieutenant governor, she was a regular visitor to the county. In 2015, her first year as a statewide elected official, she stopped at the Harriet Tubman Home. She has delivered state budget presentations in the city and was here for the opening of the Equal Rights Heritage Center.

Hochul is attempting to lock up the support of Democratic officials across the state. She has two main competitors for the Democratic nomination: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who challenged Hochul in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in 2018, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. Another Democrat, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, may run for governor.

In addition to Carabajal, the other Democratic chairs who endorsed Hochul on Tuesday include Elizabeth Passer (Oswego County) and Mark Alquist (Wayne County). Most of the Democratic leaders who endorsed Hochul mentioned her upstate ties — she hails from the Buffalo area — and frequent visits to their areas.

Carabajal believes that Hochul is doing "a fantastic job" as governor since taking over in August. She was sworn in as New York's 57th governor after Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

"She's capable, she's competent and she knows who we are," Carabajal said. "She is proving right now that she has what it takes to be governor of New York."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

