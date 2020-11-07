'A president for all of us': Auburn leaders celebrate Joe Biden winning presidency

Dia Carabajal believed it was time for change. Nearly 75 million Americans (and counting) agreed with her.

On Saturday, Joe Biden became the president-elect of the United States after national news outlets, including the Associated Press, projected him as the winner of Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 20 electoral votes. That put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor who ran for state Assembly this year and was a Biden delegate at the Democratic National Convention, learned of Biden's victory while on the phone with her bank. She had to contain her excitement until she got off the line.

"It's a new day and I believed in Joe Biden for many years," she said in a phone interview. "I think that he has the ability to really bring us together. All of his years in the Senate, he knows governance. That experience matters. He has the right personality, the right empathy. We are a divided country, regardless of his win. We need to have somebody who can bring us together, and I think Joe Biden is that person."