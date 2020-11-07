'A president for all of us': Auburn leaders celebrate Joe Biden winning presidency

Dia Carabajal believed it was time for change. Nearly 75 million Americans (and counting) agreed with her.
On Saturday, Joe Biden became the president-elect of the United States after national news outlets, including the Associated Press, projected him as the winner of Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 20 electoral votes. That put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor who ran for state Assembly this year and was a Biden delegate at the Democratic National Convention, learned of Biden's victory while on the phone with her bank. She had to contain her excitement until she got off the line.
"It's a new day and I believed in Joe Biden for many years," she said in a phone interview. "I think that he has the ability to really bring us together. All of his years in the Senate, he knows governance. That experience matters. He has the right personality, the right empathy. We are a divided country, regardless of his win. We need to have somebody who can bring us together, and I think Joe Biden is that person."
For Carabajal and other Auburn leaders, there was another reason to celebrate: Biden has longstanding ties to the city and central New York. He is a Syracuse University law school graduate. The university tweeted Saturday that he is the first alumnus to be elected president.
While Biden attended law school, he lived in Syracuse. His late wife, Neilia, was the daughter of Robert and Louise Hunter, the longtime owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn.
Throughout his career as a U.S. senator and vice president, Biden returned to central New York. He delivered commencement addresses at Syracuse University and made impromptu trips to Auburn and Syracuse for funerals and weddings. In 2014, he traveled to Auburn to attend his niece's wedding at St. Mary's Church. While in the city, he stopped at Hunter Dinerant for a milkshake.
"I do not think that there is an American president since perhaps Millard Fillmore that has closer ties to Cayuga County," said Ian Phillips, chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee. Fillmore, the 13th president of the United States, was born in Summerhill.
Phillips thinks that Biden's tone is what set him apart from Republican President Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in the election. Like Carabajal, he views Biden as the leader who can unite the country again.
"The only way we're going to move forward through a pandemic and an economic recovery is if we move forward together," he said. "And I think Joe Biden is a really important figure and will meet this moment to bring us back to some kind of good governance and bring us back to some semblance of seeing ourselves as fellow Americans rather than Democrats and Republicans."
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill met Biden in Syracuse when the then-vice president visited central New York. During that brief meeting, Quill presented him with a key to the city.
Over the years, Quill has followed Biden's career. He thinks he will be an effective leader, especially in addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"He will be a president for all of us," Quill said.
