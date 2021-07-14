 Skip to main content
'A really big win': Cayuga Culinary Institute opens in downtown Auburn
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

'A really big win': Cayuga Culinary Institute opens in downtown Auburn

AUBURN — Out with the pandemic and in with the pans.

The Cayuga Culinary Institute, a project supported by a $10 million prize awarded to Auburn through the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, opened on Wednesday. The institute, located inside the Plaza of the Arts on Genesee Street, will host Cayuga Community College's culinary arts program. 

The space within the Plaza of the Arts was occupied by restaurants that came and went. Now, the 2,250-square-foot area will be used to train the restaurant workers of tomorrow. A commercial kitchen with multiple ranges, tabletops and other equipment has been installed in the facility. There is also classroom and event space for the institute. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of the culinary institute. Brian Durant, president of Cayuga Community College, said the project wasn't possible without the support of the state and public-private partnerships. Plaza of the Arts is owned by Dan Soules, a local developer

"Putting our culinary institute on one of the key marquees in this town, to be able to show how much we have progressed ... we are not going to stop here," Durant said. 

Soules admitted that there were challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial plan was to open the institute last fall, but the ongoing health crisis prevented that from happening. 

Despite those hurdles, Soules revealed that the project came $100,000 under budget. 

For Soules, the facility is a place for students and young entrepreneurs to find their spirit and an "escape for choice and freedom and expression through one's chosen craft."

"The culinary institute is a house, a home, a hope, an opportunity," he said. "A living, breathing destination for education, life skills for today, the future and beyond." 

Through the institute, Cayuga Community College will offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts. Durant said the program has received at least 30 applications for the fall semester. Some of the students who will participate in the program attended Wednesday's ceremony. 

Two top state officials were also in attendance: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chairs the state's regional economic development councils, and State University of New York Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras. 

Hochul visited in 2019 when Auburn finalized its list of 13 projects that will be supported by the $10 million state grant. She expressed her love for the city and mentioned that when she visits other parts of the state, even New York City, she highlights Auburn and its progress. 

With the culinary institute, she believes the city and college can help the food service industry and restaurants as they recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. 

"Your timing is perfect as one of our post-pandemic opportunities to grab young people, use their talents and set them out there once they have a great degree or certificate from this institution," Hochul said. 

Malatras agrees. He considers the project a "win-win-win." Students will have access to a state-of-the-art culinary facility, he explained, and local restaurants will get highly trained workers. That will lead to increased economic activity in the community. 

As restaurants recover from the pandemic, they need workers. Malatras cited labor statistics that show there is high demand for chefs, cooks and other food service positions. 

The Cayuga Culinary Institute, he said, shows what can be accomplished when higher education collaborates with the private sector and the state. 

"Today is a really big win," Malatras added. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

