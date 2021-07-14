'A really big win': Cayuga Culinary Institute opens in downtown Auburn

"Putting our culinary institute on one of the key marquees in this town, to be able to show how much we have progressed ... we are not going to stop here," Durant said.

Soules admitted that there were challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial plan was to open the institute last fall, but the ongoing health crisis prevented that from happening.

Despite those hurdles, Soules revealed that the project came $100,000 under budget.

For Soules, the facility is a place for students and young entrepreneurs to find their spirit and an "escape for choice and freedom and expression through one's chosen craft."

"The culinary institute is a house, a home, a hope, an opportunity," he said. "A living, breathing destination for education, life skills for today, the future and beyond."

Through the institute, Cayuga Community College will offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts. Durant said the program has received at least 30 applications for the fall semester. Some of the students who will participate in the program attended Wednesday's ceremony.