'A really good fit': Tenney eager to represent Cayuga County, upstate NY district in Congress

Two years ago, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney was the winner of the last House race to be decided in the country.

In November, her race was among the first called in New York.

Beginning in January, Tenney, R-Canandaigua, will represent the sprawling 24th Congressional District that stretches from western New York to the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the district.

Even though it can take four hours to drive from one end to the other, Tenney tells The Citizen that she is excited about her new territory.

"I think it's just a really fascinating district the way it's been put together," she said, noting that the communities in every corner of the 24th district share common traits. There are small cities, mostly rural areas and access to water, from Lake Ontario to the Finger Lakes.

She acknowledged that providing constituent services in a district of this size will be a challenge, but it is reminiscent of her former state Assembly district. She represented the 101st district that was comprised of towns in seven counties stretching from Oneida and Herkimer counties south to Orange County in the Hudson Valley.

Members of Congress have limited budgets, so Tenney won't have offices in every county. The plan she shared with The Citizen is to have an office in Oswego, a satellite location in Watertown, an office in Lockport and her staff is looking at offices in Victor. Auburn would not have a congressional office for the first time in at least two decades, but she would have a presence in the city, whether it's mobile office hours or other events.

One service her office will provide is hosting webinars for local governments to assist them with federal funding opportunities. Over the last couple of years, the House of Representatives has introduced a new earmarking system that allows members to request funding for projects in their districts. While there are various requirements that members must meet, Tenney said her office has its own accountability process to ensure that worthwhile projects will be funded.

"I'm going to continue my really strong grassroots approach to my district," she continued. "It's going to be very time consuming. But I really love the district. There's just so many neat things about it and so many wonderful people."

Tenney has several bills she hopes will pass in the next Congress. She introduced the Essential Caregivers Act, a bipartisan bill that would allow nursing home residents and residents in other care facilities to name up to two caregivers who could provide daily assistance and emotional help during public health emergencies. The legislation is a response to what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many people, including nursing home residents, were isolated from their families and died alone.

Another bipartisan bill Tenney supports is the Susan Muffley Act, which would restore pensions for nonunion Delphi employees. It's an important issue in the western part of the district — Delphi, which has since changed hands, had a location in Lockport.

"We did a town hall out there at the Kenan Center (in Lockport) with all the employees," she said. "I've been personally involved with so many of them."

One of the other bills she is hoping Congress will consider next year is the Protect Local Farmers Act, which would prevent states from lowering overtime thresholds for farmworkers. New York is moving forward with plans to adopt a 40-hour work week for farmworkers over the next 10 years. Beginning in 2032, farm laborers who work more than 40 hours in a week would receive overtime pay.

The situation at the southern border is also on her radar. She has introduced a bill that would redirect funding for the Internal Revenue Service to the Border Patrol.

Tenney is pursuing an important committee assignment. She is hoping to secure a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee, which writes tax policy and reviews many of the bills that come before the House.

Upstate New Yorkers have had a seat on the committee in past years, most recently former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed. She thinks it's important to continue that tradition and have someone on the panel who can advocate for upstate communities.

The first issue the new Republican majority must address is who will be speaker in the next Congress. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is the favorite, but there is some opposition — enough to, for now, prevent McCarthy from having the votes necessary to become speaker.

Tenney is supporting McCarthy for speaker.

"I know he's not perfect and some of the claims made against him may not be his best points, but he's risen to the challenge," she said. "He raised the money. He was the minority leader. He got us the majority, as slim as it might be. I think Kevin should be given his due to try to listen and correct those things. He did reach out to us. He has been listening to members."

Beyond the internal politics of the Republican Party, Tenney is focused on her new district. She has put a lot of miles on her car traveling across the district and is meeting with her future constituents. She thinks of it as a homecoming since she lived in Canandaigua earlier in her life.

While there are some similarities to her soon-to-be former congressional district, she is ready for new experiences in the redrawn 24th district.

"I think I'm a really good fit for the district in terms of my skillset and my background," Tenney said.