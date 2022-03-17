'A record to stand on': Sam Roberts touts experience in run for Congress

Sam Roberts has served at nearly every level of government.

He hopes to check the last box in November.

Roberts, of Syracuse, is running for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd Congressional District. He is one of seven Democrats vying for the nod in the new district, which is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus portions of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

A General Motors retiree and member of United Auto Workers, Roberts is a former Onondaga County legislator and state assemblyman. He is also the former commissioner of the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Roberts told The Citizen he recalls a time when there were "pathways to running" for higher office — a point he highlighted because many of the Democratic candidates in the field have never been elected officials.

"You laid the groundwork," he said. "Start off with school board, city council, county Legislature, state Assembly. You learned along the way what legislation was about, what constituent service is about. I've done all that. I'm ready to continue my service from the state level to the congressional level. I want to be that voice that represents us in Congress."

In a 10-minute phone interview, Roberts rattled off several of his priority issues. He started with the economy and jobs. He believes it's important to keep people employed and to ensure that businesses are in a strong position. With his labor background, he wants to advocate for living wages and benefits for workers.

He supports providing a quality, affordable education and offering free tuition to public colleges, including community colleges. He thinks more needs to be done to address student loan debt. He agrees with President Joe Biden's actions to forgive some student loans, but questioned whether it goes far enough.

Without endorsing a specific proposal, he believes health care should be accessible and affordable for everyone and that mental health should be included. When he headed the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, he said one of the issues they worked on is homelessness. Mental health, he noted, is a factor that contributes to some individuals becoming homeless.

Roberts supports the Green New Deal, a proposal to address climate change and create jobs, and reproductive rights for women. As a member of the Assembly, he voted to codify the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision into state law.

There are other issues on his agenda, too. He wants to ensure central New Yorkers have access to broadband, a problem affecting individuals in rural and urban areas. On immigration, he supports providing a pathway to citizenship for refugees and undocumented immigrants. He also wants to be an advocate for family farms and agriculture in the district.

Roberts' willingness to outline his policy agenda is one example of his experience — the one thing that could set himself apart from his competition in a crowded primary field. But it's not just his experience as an elected official that could help him win the race.

In 2010, Roberts won a three-way Democratic primary in the 119th Assembly District. It was considered an upset because one of the candidates he defeated, Phil LaTessa, was endorsed by the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.

That primary is similar to the one he faces in the 22nd district. He did not win the Democratic Party's endorsement — that went to Francis Conole — and there are multiple candidates in the field. The winner of the June 28 primary will likely be the district's next congressional representative since there are 50,000 more Democrats than Republicans.

Roberts believes when voters look at his history of service, they will choose him.

"I stand on my record. I have a record to stand on," he said. "I'm very proud of what I've been able to accomplish and do while being an elected representative ... My whole life has been about service to the people in my community."

