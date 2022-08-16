Abbott, Coretti square off in Conservative primary for Auburn-area NY Senate seat

A disagreement over a candidate led to a primary for the Conservative Party nomination in the newly drawn 48th state Senate District.

Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, received the state Conservative Party's authorization to run on its ballot line. But it came after local party committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties declined to endorse her state Senate bid.

Enter Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney who is a registered Conservative Party member. Coretti circulated petitions to qualify for the Aug. 23 primary election in the 48th district, which includes all of Cayuga and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the new district.

Coretti told The Citizen that he was tired of seeing Republican candidates who "aren't truly Republican."

"They don't hold Republican ideals and they certainly don't hold Conservative ideals," he said.

Abbott is an example of his gripe with the GOP. Cayuga County Conservatives have complained that the Skaneateles Republican holds views on certain issues, such as federal funding for Planned Parenthood and "red flag" gun laws, that are not consistent with their party's platform. The Conservative Party opposes abortion and red flag laws.

Coretti also criticized the political process that led to Abbott landing a spot on the Conservative Party primary ballot. State Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar previously told The Citizen that she was allowed to run on the line after he interviewed her for more than an hour and received assurances from state Senate GOP leaders.

"When she goes over our head, that's when we've had enough," Coretti said. "If you really think somebody needs to be on our line, we'll get an actual Conservative candidate who holds our ideals. That's where I come in."

Abbott touts her conservative credentials, mostly her fiscal conservatism — while a member of the Skaneateles school board, she said they kept the district tax rate low and delivered "phenomenal results for our students." She says her fiscally conservative approach has continued as a county legislator.

She has heard the criticisms of her record and views that may differ from the Conservative Party platform. She noted that when she was reelected in 2021 to represent the Onondaga County Legislature's 6th district, she ran on the Conservative line. She respects the party's beliefs but adds that voters have a decision to make.

That decision could affect whether Republicans can win the 48th district seat. If Coretti wins the Conservative primary, there will be a three-person general election contest. It could help ensure that Democratic state Sen. Rachel May, who is seeking reelection, wins another term.

"Do you want a far-left liberal or are you willing to go with a Republican who has a proven conservative track record in the Onondaga County Legislature?" Abbott said. "The choice is simple and I welcome the challenge."

Aside from the Conservative Party squabble, the candidates do have priorities if they are elected to the state Senate. Abbott said crime would be a focus, particularly state policies that she views as "pro-criminal." She also wants to address high taxes and what she views as "fiscal irresponsibility" in state government.

Coretti says he is a fiscal conservative and plans to advocate for policies that encourage large-scale employers to come to central New York. He also supports education reform, especially for students with disabilities, and increased funding for schools.

Conservative voters can cast their ballots during early voting, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 21, or on Primary Day, Tuesday, Aug. 23.