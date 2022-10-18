Abbott, May clash over justice reform at Auburn NY Senate debate

AUBURN — Criminal justice reforms were a major point of contention on Tuesday during a debate between two of the three candidates running in the 48th state Senate District.

Democratic state Sen. Rachel May defended her vote for bail and discovery reforms that have been criticized by Republicans and blamed for spikes in crime. In 2019, the Democratic-led state Legislature approved the changes that eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felony offenses. The legislation also required the timely sharing of evidence between prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Speaking during the televised debate at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, May said New York had the most punitive bail laws in the country and there were individuals who were held without bail for extended periods, sometimes more than a year, without a trial.

"It was not just wrong and unfair, it was deeply unjust and it was targeting communities of color in particular and tearing families apart, causing a lot of the concentrated poverty and child poverty that we have seen in a lot of communities in this state," she said.

After the state Legislature passed the bail and discovery legislation, the reforms were the subject of "unfounded and purely political" attacks, May said. She cited data that shows the changes have not led to more rearrests or people not showing up for trial. The Brennan Center issued a report in March that found no connection between bail reform and the increased crime rate.

May's Republican challenger, Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, began her response with a question, "How safe do you feel in your neighborhood?" She criticized the bail reform laws, labeling them as "get-out-of-jail-free cards" for individuals who commit crimes, and panned discovery reform, blaming the changes for the inability to keep prosecutors in district attorney's offices.

"I personally think it was well intended. I hear what the senator is saying," Abbott said. "But sometimes we're human and when you make an error, it is your job to turn around and say 'we made a mistake.'"

May acknowledged that lawmakers heard some of the criticisms and amended the law. But she reiterated that there is no correlation between bail reform and increased crime. She noted that there are states that did not adopt bail reform changes where the crime rate spiked.

If we are going to address increased crime, May thinks policymakers have to look at other issues, such as mental health, poverty and substance abuse. Abbott agreed with the need to increase access to mental health services but took a swipe at May for being endorsed by the Working Families Party, which has called for "defunding" the police.

May said the state has increased funding for law enforcement but agreed with a central premise of the defund the police movement — that there should be changes in how agencies respond to mental health emergencies.

In her final rebuttal, Abbott blamed anti-police rhetoric for contributing to fewer individuals wanting to become law enforcement officers.

On other issues, Abbott and May agreed about the need to protect watersheds. May wants to help farms adopt sustainable practices that can protect lakes and tributaries from manure runoff. Abbott thinks the state's bureaucracy must be addressed to make it easier for grant money to be accessed.

The candidates disagree on the recent change to the farmworker overtime threshold, which will be lowered to 40 hours over a 10-year period. May supports the lower threshold because she thinks "people's work should be rewarded." Abbott said she heard from a farm in Onondaga County that is exploring whether to add robotics to its operation. She called the state's policy "completely out of touch."

May reiterated her support of abortion rights, reminding voters that she supported the passage of the Reproductive Health Act in 2019 that codified Roe v. Wade into state law. Abbott agrees that there are circumstances in which abortions are needed, but opposes "late-term abortions" unless there is a medical issue. She also criticized the state for providing funding for out-of-state residents to get abortions in New York.

It's one of the few debates between Abbott and May in the 48th district, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district. A third candidate, Conservative Justin Coretti, could not participate in Tuesday's debate due to work responsibilities.

The debate was held three weeks before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.