Abbott slams PAC for 'crooked' mailer in Auburn-area NY Senate Conservative primary

Justin Coretti is getting support from an unlikely source in his bid for the Conservative nomination in the 48th state Senate District.

New Yorkers Together, a political action committee linked to the Communication Workers of America, paid for a mailer that was delivered to Conservative voters in the district, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The union is supporting Democratic state Sen. Rachel May, who Coretti is hoping to unseat if he advances to the general election.

State campaign finance records show New Yorkers Together spent $10,650 on the mailer and a digital video campaign in support of Coretti.

The mailer highlights Coretti's positions on issues important to the Conservative Party, namely abortion, gun rights and immigration. The Auburn-area attorney, who is a registered Conservative, is a "consistent pro-life advocate," the mailer reads. It describes him as "pro-Second Amendment" and a candidate who "believes in securing our borders."

It contrasts Coretti's positions with those held by Julie Abbott, a Republican who received the state Conservative Party's authorization to run in the primary. The mailer states Abbott "supports access to abortion" — a position the Conservative Party opposes — and claims she "supports restrictions on gun owners." It also mentions her support for sanctuary cities, a point raised by her critics within the local party committees when they declined to endorse her.

The source of Abbott's opinions on those issues appears to be a questionnaire she completed for the Conservative Party endorsement in 2019 when she ran for Onondaga County Legislature. The questionnaire has been cited by Conservatives, including the Cayuga County committee, as a reason why she did not receive their support for her state Senate run. (Abbott was backed by the Conservative Party when she won a second full term as an Onondaga County legislator in 2021.)

Abbott criticized the mailers, which she said intend to deceive Conservative Party voters in the 48th district.

"It's clear that my campaign to bring central New York values to Albany has gotten the attention of the radical New York City special interests that support Rachel May," she said. "These crooked mailings are a clear attempt to suppress my strong conservative support and split the ticket this fall to protect Rachel May from having to defend her pro-criminal, socialist voting record."

Coretti did not have any communication with the PAC, he told The Citizen. While he was surprised to see the mailer, he did not have any issues with its contents.

"The flyer does accurately outline the differences in Ms. Abbott's and my political stances," Coretti said.

The PAC's involvement in the Conservative primary is significant because Coretti has largely self-funded his campaign — he has not filed a fundraising report — and if he wins, there would be a three-way general election race. That would benefit May, who is seeking reelection in the 48th district, because Abbott would likely lose votes to Coretti.

Early voting for the primary elections wraps up on Sunday. Primary Day is Tuesday, Aug. 23.