Absentee ballots skew heavily Democratic in Auburn this year

Absentee ballot counting will start in Cayuga County next week, and for the close race involving the second Auburn City Council seat, the Democratic candidate has the advantage.

Cayuga County Board of Elections officials said they plan to start their absentee counting process on Tuesday morning, a week after Election Day. Earlier this week, the board had been told that they may not be able to start counting until Nov. 15 because of a required state review of ballots for all counties. That information was clarified later in the week that the state review was for affidavit ballots, so absentee counts could start sooner.

The number of absentee ballots, with 1,265 returned countywide as of Friday, is much larger than affidavit ballots, which amounted to roughly 100 on Election Day, the elections board said.

As a result, election officials will start Tuesday with absentee counting for municipalities with the closest margins from early voting and Election Day totals.

One such close race was for Auburn City Council. Democratic incumbent Terry Cuddy has a commanding lead for one of the two open seats, with 2,315 votes. Democrat Ginny Kent is currently in second with 2,102, while Republican Timothy Lattimore has 2007. Republican Rob Otterstatter is a distant fourth with 1,736 votes.

As of Friday afternoon, 515 absentee ballots have been received out of 793 that were issued to Auburn residents. The party registration of voters who asked for and have returned absentees leans heavily Democratic, according to the elections board.

Of the 515 absentee ballots received, 338 were from Democrats and 119 were Republicans. Another 44 came from voters with no party affiliations, with the rest spread across minor parties.

The countywide number of absentee ballots issued this year was 1,838, with 1,265 returned as of Friday afternoon. Outside of the city, the splits between Republican and Democratic absentee votes were close to even.

When it starts counting absentee votes on Tuesday, the elections board plans to have one table of counters and observers focused on Auburn ballots.

A second table will be devoted to the town races, with municipalties featuring close early voting and Election Day results being prioritized.

Here's a breakdown of the six towns where the elections board will count first and the close races involved:

Genoa: A race for two seats on the town council is tight. Republican Donald Slocum leads comfortably with 262 votes, but the second seat is separated by three votes. Democrat Joseph Philip has 220 votes while Republican Chris Stout has 217.

Ledyard: The four candidates vying for two town council seats are all within 12 votes of each other. Democrat Anne Reynolds leads with 212 votes, followed by Republican Jason Burroughs (210), Republican Mark Wilmot (203) and Democrat Scott Heinekamp (200).

Locke: The race for one of two council seats in Locke has a twist in that there were no named candidates on the ballot. Conservative John Carey secured one seat with 182 votes, but there were 221 write-in votes cast that, along with absentee votes, will determine the other winner.

Owasco: In the race for town justice, nearly 1,400 votes were cast and the current result has Republican Mary Jones leading with 728 votes while Democrat Ally Colvin has 667.

Sennett: The battle for a second full term seat on town council is close. Republican Michael Wellauer has a comfortable lead with 518 votes. But two other candidates — Democrat Edward Rizzo (442 votes) and Republican James Jeffers (425) — are separated by 17 votes. Democrat James Vivenzio Jr. is fourth with 402 votes.

Venice: A race to fill a town council vacancy is tight, with Republican Cynthia Whitten receiving 134 votes and Colleen Rejman getting 110.

After the board finishes counting absentee votes in the towns with close races, it will start in on the rest of the towns and work through them in alphabetical order.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0