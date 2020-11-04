Absentee ballots to decide Auburn-area NY Senate race between Mannion, Renna

Republican Angi Renna holds a 6-point lead in the 50th state Senate District, but it's possible that absentee ballots could propel Democratic candidate John Mannion to victory.
There are at least 41,019 absentee ballots to count in the 50th district, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The party breakdowns provided by the election boards show that 18,737 ballots were returned by registered Democrats and 10,291 were returned by Republicans. There were 2,514 absentee ballots returned by minor party voters and 9,477 from voters not enrolled with a party.
Based on the number of Democratic absentees, it's possible Mannion, D-Geddes, could overtake Renna, R-Manlius, in the 50th district. But there are Conservative and Independence party voters who returned absentees — both parties endorsed Renna — and a large number of voters who aren't enrolled with a party. Those votes could break either way.
Renna, R-Manlius, is optimistic after her election night performance. She leads by 7,228 votes, 63,299 to 56,071. She was the top vote-getter in Onondaga County (57,135 to 51,910) and is ahead in Cayuga County by 2,003 votes, 6,164 to 4,161.
"We've surpassed where we thought we would be going into the absentee ballots," Renna told The Citizen on Wednesday. "It's a comfortable position for us and certainly we're looking forward to knowing for sure that we won. We're not making any declarations at the moment, but we feel good about it."
Mannion, D-Geddes, expressed confidence that he will be the next state senator after all the votes are counted.
"For too long, the 50th Senate District has not had a voice in Albany, and I want to ensure we move swiftly to count every ballot so I can hit the ground running and get to work," he said in a statement. "I thank the voters of the 50th Senate District for the trust they've placed in me, and I look forward to bringing their concerns and priorities to the Senate Democratic majority next January."
Renna's campaign has filed an order to show cause, which could lead to the ballots being impounded in the 50th Senate District. If that happens, a state Supreme Court judge would effectively oversee the absentee ballot count.
It's a tactic that has been used in close races, especially when elections are decided by absentee ballots.
"What my campaign team is looking to do is secure the ballots and make sure we go through the process of counting them and doing it in a safe and secure way so that everybody's ballot is counted and everyone's voice is heard," Renna said.
Cayuga County will begin counting absentee ballots on Saturday, according to Katie Lacey, one of the county's election commissioners. Dustin Czarny, the Democratic elections commissioner in Onondaga County, said they will start counting absentee ballots on Monday, Nov. 9.
For absentee ballots in the 50th district, the timing of the count could be affected by any orders from the judge.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
