Absentee ballots to decide Auburn-area NY Senate race between Mannion, Renna

"We've surpassed where we thought we would be going into the absentee ballots," Renna told The Citizen on Wednesday. "It's a comfortable position for us and certainly we're looking forward to knowing for sure that we won. We're not making any declarations at the moment, but we feel good about it."

Mannion, D-Geddes, expressed confidence that he will be the next state senator after all the votes are counted.

"For too long, the 50th Senate District has not had a voice in Albany, and I want to ensure we move swiftly to count every ballot so I can hit the ground running and get to work," he said in a statement. "I thank the voters of the 50th Senate District for the trust they've placed in me, and I look forward to bringing their concerns and priorities to the Senate Democratic majority next January."

Renna's campaign has filed an order to show cause, which could lead to the ballots being impounded in the 50th Senate District. If that happens, a state Supreme Court judge would effectively oversee the absentee ballot count.

It's a tactic that has been used in close races, especially when elections are decided by absentee ballots.