Absentee votes confirm Democrats' victories in Auburn council race

The absentee ballot counting for Auburn's election has resulted in the two Democratic candidates for city council seats adding to their leads and securing victories.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections on Tuesday afternoon reported that its count of 488 absentee votes cast by city residents resulted in Democratic incumbent Terry Cuddy receiving 333 votes and Democrat Ginny Kent picking up 319. The Republican candidates, Timothy Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter, received 162 and 121 votes, respectively.

Those numbers mean Cuddy has won a third four-year term on the council and will be joined by Kent, who was making her first run for city office. On election night, results from voting that day and in-person early voting showed Cuddy with a commanding lead with 2,315 votes, followed by Kent with 2,102, Lattimore with 2,007 and Otterstatter with 1,736 votes.

Cuddy and Kent had both declared victory on election night, but Lattimore, with fewer than 100 votes separating him from securing the second council seat, did not concede. Citing past elections in which absentees had delivered him victories, he expressed confidence that he could pull out the win.

But the Democrats' confidence stemmed from the advantage they had in the political party breakdown of absentee votes this year. As of Friday, Democrats had nearly a two-to-one advantage in the city in returned absentees.

With Cuddy and Kent winning, Democrats retain four of the five votes on the Auburn City Council. Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and Councilor Jimmy Giannettino are both Democrats, while Council Tim Locastro is the only Republican.

The elections board counting in the city also resulted in the three Democratic candidates running for Cayuga County Legislature seats in the city adding to their leads and securing victories. Elane Daly will be returning for a second term representing District 11, and newcomers Christina Calarco and Brian Muldrow won in the races for District 13 and District 15.

The county elections board will resume counting of absentee ballots in town races on Wednesday.

