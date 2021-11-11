Absentee voting push boosts Sterling town council candidate

While absentee ballots did not change leaders in most Cayuga County elections this year, they did make a difference for a candidate in Sterling. And that was not a surprise to her campaign.

In the race for two full-term seats on the Sterling Town Council, Democrat Caren Thompson received 418 votes from in-person votes cast on Election Day or early voting. That left her 22 behind Republican Michele McIntyre for the second spot. Republican Joan Kelly had a commanding lead as the top finisher with 514 votes.

Absentee votes that were counted this week went heavily in favor of Thompson, according to the Cayuga County Board of Elections. She picked up 75 more votes from those ballots, while McIntyre added 33 and Kelly gained 43.

The final, still unofficial, total put Thompson into the second spot with 493 votes compared with McIntyre's 473.

Any races that involve margins of 20 votes or less are subject to an automatic hand recount under state law. The county elections board plans to start recounts for a handful of those narrow races on Monday.

For Thompson, who ran as a team with Cayuga County Legislature District 1 candidate Caitlyn Augustyn, encouraging supporters to take advantage of absentee voting was a strategy, said campaign manager Ken Warner.

The Augustyn and Thompson team, which also ran on an independent line they named Preserve & Protect Our Water, mailed instructions and an absentee ballot application to every Democrat and unaffiliated voter, and even included a stamped envelope to the elections board "figuring no-one ever has an envelope these days let alone a stamp!" he said in an email to The Citizen.

They also mailed newly registered voters, and monitored absentee ballot returns so they could call or visit people who had not returned a ballot.

"The path to winning involved making a commitment that every vote counts," Warner said.

The number of absentee votes counted in Sterling, 94, was the second highest among all towns in Cayuga County. Owasco had the most with 110, but the third largest total was from Fleming with just 57 votes.

Warner noted that while Augustyn came up short in her Legislature bid against Fair Haven Mayor James Basile, she also made up considerable ground. Augustyn trailed by 128 votes on election night but had a net gain of 49 votes from absentees.

Warner said Republicans have a roughly two-to-one enrollment advantage in Sterling, but Augustyn and Thompson "worked like dogs" to reach local residents with their message.

He said Thompson would be the first woman Democrat elected to the town board in Sterling, and the first Democrat in about 30 years.

"This election was actually historic," he said.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0