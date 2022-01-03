Acting DA: Brittany Grome Antonacci ready to serve as Cayuga County's top prosecutor

It became official on Thursday: Brittany Grome Antonacci is the acting Cayuga County district attorney.

Grome Antonacci ascended to the position after Jon Budelmann, the county's longtime district attorney, resigned to be sworn in as a Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge. She takes over an office that has a full caseload and a couple of vacancies that must be filled. And while she emphasized the need for continuity, she also has her own vision for running the office.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Citizen, Grome Antonacci highlighted her experience as a prosecutor. After graduating from Albany Law School, she went to work in the Albany County District Attorney's office and had various responsibilities in her six years there, from handling appeals and financial crime cases to prosecuting violent felony offenses.

But Grome Antonacci and her husband, Mike, wanted to return home. They both grew up in the Syracuse area — she is a Westhill High School graduate — and wanted to be closer to family. She took a job as an assistant district attorney in Cayuga County — a position she held for two years before leaving for a role in state government. She returned as chief assistant deputy district attorney in March 2021.

Grome Antonacci isn't originally from Cayuga County, but she has family in the Auburn area. One of her cousins is Jennifer Haines, director of the city of Auburn's Office of Planning and Economic Development. Her aunt and uncle live in Auburn and another uncle was a longtime educator in the Weedsport school district.

When Budelmann decided to run for a judgeship, Grome Antonacci began preparing for the possibility she would become acting district attorney. Budelmann, she said, taught her about the administrative part of the DA's duties. She attended Cayuga County Legislature meetings and learned how to write resolutions. She also learned about the budget process.

She also started to brainstorm about what she wanted to bring to the job. She hopes to implement some of the community programs that were in place at her old office in Albany County, including an anti-crime initiative that partners with elementary schools.

"I'd like to be a lot more community-oriented," Grome Antonacci told The Citizen. "I know the (Cayuga County Sheriff's Office) and (Auburn Police Department) do an amazing job getting themselves out there, meeting with members of the community, meeting with the public. I'd like to follow that lead."

She is already planning to create an internship program within the Cayuga County District Attorney's office. She has contacted the Syracuse University College of Law and is hoping to get five law school students to intern in the office.

The inspiration for the internship program is Grome Antonacci's experience with the Albany County District Attorney's office. While in law school, she interned at the office.

"It was excellent," she said. "They got some of their best attorneys that way. I think if you're able to train people early on, they can hit the ground running when they graduate."

The internship program could help with recruitment issues that Cayuga County and other district attorney's offices face when attempting to hire attorneys. But Grome Antonacci also hopes to make salaries more competitive — an issue she believes needs to be tackled to ensure that Cayuga County can retain attorneys.

"I know that other DA's offices similarly sized to ours have been successful in getting experienced prosecutors because they have been willing to raise the salaries a little bit," she said.

As Grome Antonacci takes the reins of the district attorney's office, she's also gearing up for an election. She announced in December that she would seek a full term as the county's top prosecutor. She has already been endorsed by the Cayuga County Conservative Party and is eyeing the local Republican Party's support.

She told The Citizen that she has always wanted to be a district attorney and was honored when Budelmann put her at the top of his order of succession — the method by which she became acting DA after he resigned. But she is ready to win over Cayuga County voters.

"It's nice because the district attorney here gets to handle pretty much a full caseload," she said. "I know in bigger offices, the district attorney is somewhat of a figurehead. I plan on being actively involved in my cases, having a caseload while also managing the office. I don't want to lose my skill in the courtroom. I love being in the courtroom. I love handling cases. I love speaking with victims and members of the public."

Following Budelmann's resignation, the district attorney's position is technically vacant. Under state law, the governor can appoint a new DA.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a spokesperson told The Citizen last month, is "reviewing her options." There has been no update on whether she will appoint a new DA or let the voters decide.

Grome Antonacci, who said she's had conversations with the governor's office, hopes Hochul will follow "longstanding precedent." She noted that Hochul's predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, did not intervene when there were several district attorney vacancies during his 10-plus years in office.

If Hochul decides to appoint a new district attorney, it could disrupt the office's work, Grome Antonacci argued.

"We have pending investigations. We have three jury trials scheduled every week for the next three or four months. We have investigations in grand jury. We have cases moving. I have victims I've established rapports with," she said. "To just remove the significant players out of that office would be devastating for public safety. I hope that she realizes that and I hope she follows what the other governors have done."

But Grome Antonacci also believes that, whether it's the election or Hochul's decision on whether to appoint a new DA, her knowledge of the office matters. She has worked in the office for three years and is familiar with the cases, investigations and procedures. On Monday, she was in court for the start of a trial.

"You really need somebody with prosecutorial experience," she said. "In my opinion, you really have to leave the decision up to the voters in November."

