Additional candidates have eyes on Katko's congressional seat

Additional candidates are lining up to challenge four-term Republican Rep. John Katko in not only the general election next year but also in the primaries.

The latest Republican to jump into New York's 24th Congressional District race is Tim Ko, a neurosurgical physician assistant from Fayetteville.

His campaign website indicates he is reaching out to Republicans and Conservatives frustrated by what some see as Katko's abandonment of more conservative fiscal and social issues.

A first generation Korean American who attended Syracuse University, Ko's "pro-America first" platform includes being anti-abortion, pro second amendment, and an advocate for lower spending, lower taxes, stronger border security and additional training and funding for military and police.

"For too long he has watched politicians like John Katko make promises to their communities to uphold their constitutional values, fight for their freedoms and their tax dollars, and protect their jobs and businesses, only to break those promises the minute they enter the halls of Congress," his campaign literature says.

"Katko has supported a laundry list of Democrat priorities, including the recent trillion dollar infrastructure bill and the PRO-Act which would kill thousands of independent contractor jobs in the state of New York."

John Murtari, a software engineer and Air Force veteran from Lyons, has also filed paperwork to challenge Katko for the Republican nomination in 2022.

The latest Democrat to join the race is Sarah Klee Hood, who was elected Nov. 2 to the DeWitt Town Board.

Her "back to the basics" campaign says that her goals are "to fix sidewalks and roads, our economy and healthcare. And to repair the foundations in our community that have been crumbling these last few years because of the politics of fear."

According to her campaign website, she earned an MBA at Syracuse University and worked as a program manager leading a team of engineers to develop and implement software systems to make airports more efficient.

She was involved locally with Leadership Greater Syracuse to support local startup businesses that are developing solutions in clean technology and teaching entrepreneurship to local students.

"I've spent my career taking action and putting people first," Klee Hood's campaign website reads. "I'm ready to get to work rebuilding the middle class here in Central New York."

Two other Democrats previously announced their intentions to run.

Francis Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran from Syracuse, and Steven Holden, an Army veteran from Camillus, are both seeking the support of Democrats to challenge Katko next fall.

