Advocates, NY lawmakers eye parole reform for women inmates

Roslyn Smith knows how the existing parole system can affect incarcerated individuals, especially women serving sentences in New York prisons.

Smith served a lengthy prison sentence for the robbery and murder of a Brooklyn couple. Her co-defendant, Valerie Gaiter, also received a long sentence — 50 years to life. While Smith was released on parole after serving 39 years in prison, Gaiter remained behind bars.

Gaiter was the longest-serving female inmate in the state prison system when she died in 2019. She was 61. Smith believes her fate could have been avoided if she was eligible for parole.

"If this bill would have been in place, she would've been home," Smith said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. "She would've gotten the medical treatment that she needed. Her death was unnecessary."

The legislation Smith referred to would establish elder parole in New York. If the bill is adopted, incarcerated individuals who are age 55 and older and have served at least 15 years of their prison sentence could be eligible for parole. The parole board would conduct an evaluation to determine whether an eligible incarcerated individual should be released.