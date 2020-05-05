Advocates want vulnerable NY prison inmates released due to COVID-19 risk

"The governor says to us that every life matters and that he is going to do everything he can to save lives," Dixon said. "Yet, when you look at the prison institutions that he is in charge of, he is doing the least."

There have been nearly 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the DOCCS system, which includes prison inmates, staff and parolees. Most of the cases — 1,129 — are employees who contracted the virus. But there are 407 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fishkill Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, has the most cases (94) among inmates. Fishkill and Sing Sing Correctional Facility each have reported four inmate deaths due to the coronavirus.

Lawmakers are urging Cuomo to take more action to protect incarcerated individuals. Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, who represents a portion of Manhattan, said the number of releases granted is "too small."

Now that the pandemic hit, this has turned from a desperate plea to a humanitarian plea," De La Rosa said. "It's a life or death situation."

The group had other demands regarding the reentry of incarcerated individuals after their release and parole supervision, including lifting travel restrictions for parolees if they need to self-isolate due to the virus.