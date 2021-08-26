After Afghanistan attack, Katko says Biden is 'missing in action'

U.S. Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, ripped President Joe Biden after terrorist attacks in Kabul killed 13 U.S. servicemembers on Thursday — the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in a decade.
The attacks outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport killed and injured civilians. Eighteen U.S. troops were wounded. ISIS-K, a group affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization, took responsibility for the attacks.
Biden pledged to hunt down those who carried out the attacks on the U.S. military.
"I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," he said.
But the president has been criticized for his handling of the volatile situation in Afghanistan. The U.S. military is attempting to evacuate thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies before the Aug. 31 withdrawal date.
Katko, R-Camillus, is among those who have panned Biden's approach, especially as the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan and created a more dangerous situation in the country.
"The deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since 2011 didn't just happen by accident. It didn't blindside us," he said. "It was the direct result of horribly misguided decisions from President Biden. This demands painful accountability. I promise that the Committee on Homeland Security will be actively gathering answers for the families of these servicemembers and the American people."
Katko added, "Our commander-in-chief has been missing in action and has failed to rise to this pivotal moment in our history. Americans deserve real leadership, not hollow rhetoric."
Despite the terrorist attack, the evacuation flights are ongoing. There are threats of more attacks in the final week before the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The loss of 13 servicemembers is significant. Until Thursday, there wasn't been a U.S. military fatality in Afghanistan since February 2020.
"Words cannot fully express my devastation over the loss of innocent lives in today's attacks in Kabul," Katko said. "Our U.S. servicemembers put their lives on the line to carry out their mission under impossibly difficult circumstances. We are a nation indebted to them for their service and sacrifice to save thousands of lives."
