After Afghanistan attack, Katko says Biden is 'missing in action'

U.S. Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, ripped President Joe Biden after terrorist attacks in Kabul killed 13 U.S. servicemembers on Thursday — the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in a decade.

The attacks outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport killed and injured civilians. Eighteen U.S. troops were wounded. ISIS-K, a group affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization, took responsibility for the attacks.

Biden pledged to hunt down those who carried out the attacks on the U.S. military.

"I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," he said.

But the president has been criticized for his handling of the volatile situation in Afghanistan. The U.S. military is attempting to evacuate thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies before the Aug. 31 withdrawal date.

Katko, R-Camillus, is among those who have panned Biden's approach, especially as the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan and created a more dangerous situation in the country.