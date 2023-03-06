Following the Cayuga County Legislature's vote asking the State University of New York to end its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has introduced a bill in Congress targeting the requirements.

Tenney's legislation would present colleges and universities with an ultimatum: Either stop imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates or risk losing federal higher education funding.

SUNY requires students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are not mandated but are "strongly encouraged."

Cayuga County legislators passed a resolution last week asking the state university system to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Some lawmakers believe the requirement is a factor in declining enrollment at Cayuga Community College, which has campuses in Auburn and Fulton in Oswego County.

Tenney, who represents Cayuga County in Congress, said in a statement that the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine should be between a student and their doctor, not their school.

"President Biden has said it himself: The pandemic is over," she continued. "Now it is time for colleges and universities to lift the mandates, as other institutions have done. Whether a young adult receives the vaccine should not impact their ability to access educational opportunities."

The bill introduced by Tenney, titled the Ending COVID Vaccine Mandates for Colleges and Universities Act, is cosponsored by U.S. Reps. Doug LaMalfa and Doug Lamborn, both Republicans.

Vaccine mandates were instituted by various businesses and organizations after the wider rollout of the shots in 2021. While the pandemic is not over, many institutions have lifted the requirements.

There was a vaccine mandate for U.S. military personnel, but it was lifted as part of the annual defense policy bill that was signed into law in 2022.