After endorsing opponent in 2018, public employees union backs John Mannion for NY Senate

The CSEA's endorsement, though, is significant. The union represents about 45,000 workers and retirees in central New York. That could give Mannion a boost in the 50th district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

"The thousands of hardworking CSEA members in our communities, and throughout our state, have stepped up to ensure essential government services kept working during this crisis," Mannion said. "I am very proud to have earned the CSEA endorsement, and I thank the members of this great union for standing with me and helping my campaign for state Senate.

"I will continue fighting for the 50th district to get the strong representation in the state Senate that we deserve, and I look forward to bringing our priorities, concerns and values to Albany next year."

Mannion and Renna, who is the president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool, are vying for the 50th district seat that's been vacant since the end of 2019. Antonacci served half of his two-year term, but resigned after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.