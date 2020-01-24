After Katko endorses Trump, national Democrats target him with digital ads

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is taking aim at U.S. Rep. John Katko one day after the Republican congressman endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.
The House Democrats' political arm on Friday launched Facebook ads asking Katko, R-Camillus, if he will support Trump's push to cut Medicare. The cost of the ad buy wasn't disclosed.
Trump told CNBC that cuts to Medicare and other social insurance programs would be on his agenda "at some point." As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump opposed cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.
Democrats believe Trump's comments stem from the deficit caused by the 2017 tax law, which Katko supported. The Congressional Budget Office projected the tax law would add $1.9 trillion to the deficit over a 10-year period.
"Central New Yorkers deserve to know if Trump's lackey, Congressman Katko, will also blindly support his plan to gut Medicare," said Christine Bennett, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
You have free articles remaining.
Katko has opposed cuts to Medicare in the past. On a conference call organized by AARP in 2018, he was asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's public statements about cutting Medicare and Social Security. Katko responded "heck yes" to the question about whether he would oppose cuts to the programs.
During that same call, Katko said he supports preserving Medicare and Social Security and has "no interest" in slashing the programs for seniors. He added that he wouldn't support changes for individuals who are at or near retirement age.
However, he would support changes to the programs for people who are entering the workforce.
"Let's say you're 18 years old and you have your whole life to plan for (retirement) like we all did," Katko said. "If Medicare and Social Security look different for them than it does for us? That's OK because they have their whole life to prepare for it."
The ads are the latest targeting candidates in the 24th Congressional District, where Katko is seeking a fourth term. Katko's campaign released ads last week targeting the three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — in the race.
The digital ad released by Katko's campaign asks the Democratic candidates who they are supporting in the presidential race. Each of the Democrats said they will support the Democratic nominee for president.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.