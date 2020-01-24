After Katko endorses Trump, national Democrats target him with digital ads

During that same call, Katko said he supports preserving Medicare and Social Security and has "no interest" in slashing the programs for seniors. He added that he wouldn't support changes for individuals who are at or near retirement age.

However, he would support changes to the programs for people who are entering the workforce.

"Let's say you're 18 years old and you have your whole life to plan for (retirement) like we all did," Katko said. "If Medicare and Social Security look different for them than it does for us? That's OK because they have their whole life to prepare for it."

The ads are the latest targeting candidates in the 24th Congressional District, where Katko is seeking a fourth term. Katko's campaign released ads last week targeting the three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — in the race.

The digital ad released by Katko's campaign asks the Democratic candidates who they are supporting in the presidential race. Each of the Democrats said they will support the Democratic nominee for president.

