After Katko TV ad criticizes her for campaign salary, Balter responds in own TV ad

There are dueling television ads in the 24th Congressional District focused on the same subject: Democratic challenger Dana Balter's decision to accept a salary from her campaign.
Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko released a TV ad over the weekend that criticizes Balter, D-Syracuse, for taking a salary and violating Federal Election Commission regulation. She was notified by the FEC in August 2019 that she violated the candidate salary rule by accepting payments before her state's primary election filing deadline, which was in April of this year.
The FEC allows candidates to be on their campaign's payroll, but they can't accept a salary until after the primary election filing deadline. Balter resolved the violation by returning the funds she was paid — more than $11,000 — to her campaign.
As of April, Balter is receiving a salary from her campaign. That is permitted because it's after the filing deadline.
In Katko's ad, the campaign claims that Balter was "caught lying again" and shows video clips of news broadcasts reporting on the FEC violation.
"And after being caught breaking the law for illegally paying herself, Balter still pays herself with her donors' money," the ad's narrator states.
While the FEC prohibits candidates from receiving a campaign salary before the primary election filing deadline, it is legal to accept a campaign salary after the deadline has passed.
Katko's ad continues, "Dana Balter even lied to the government about her income."
This is a reference to Balter's financial disclosures that she filed with the House of Representatives — a requirement for candidates seeking congressional seats. She told The Citizen in August that she overreported her salary by including "more years of income information than was required." She amended her financial disclosure to correct the amount, but there is no indication she intentionally misled the government about her personal income.
Balter responded to Katko's ad with one of her own. The new ad, which was released Tuesday, features Balter speaking to the camera.
In the ad, Balter tells viewers that she has been "completely transparent" about accepting a campaign salary and the FEC violation.
"Candidates are allowed to take a salary, because Congress isn't supposed to be just for people rich enough to go without a paycheck," she says. "But I made a mistake in accepting it too early. I took full responsibility, and paid it back."
She concludes, "I approve this message because I can't promise I'll never make a mistake, but I will always be honest with you."
It's not the first time Katko's campaign has mentioned Balter's campaign salary in TV ads. It has been an issue raised in at least two other TV commercials.
Katko is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Balter is running for Congress for the second time. They faced each other in 2018, when Katko won reelection by five percentage points.
The 24th Congressional District includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.