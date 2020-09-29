After Katko TV ad criticizes her for campaign salary, Balter responds in own TV ad

In Katko's ad, the campaign claims that Balter was "caught lying again" and shows video clips of news broadcasts reporting on the FEC violation.

"And after being caught breaking the law for illegally paying herself, Balter still pays herself with her donors' money," the ad's narrator states.

While the FEC prohibits candidates from receiving a campaign salary before the primary election filing deadline, it is legal to accept a campaign salary after the deadline has passed.

Katko's ad continues, "Dana Balter even lied to the government about her income."

This is a reference to Balter's financial disclosures that she filed with the House of Representatives — a requirement for candidates seeking congressional seats. She told The Citizen in August that she overreported her salary by including "more years of income information than was required." She amended her financial disclosure to correct the amount, but there is no indication she intentionally misled the government about her personal income.

Balter responded to Katko's ad with one of her own. The new ad, which was released Tuesday, features Balter speaking to the camera.