After lawsuits against Oswego landlord, Katko authors bill to combat sexual violence in housing

After learning of sexual harassment allegations against a landlord in Oswego, U.S. Rep. John Katko was motivated to act to protect tenants.
Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday he will introduce legislation that would require Housing and Urban Development to specify in its annual fair housing report how many sexual harassment complaints were filed. It would also codify an initiative established in 2017 to raise awareness about tenants' rights and prosecute sexual harassment cases in housing.
The bill was announced after Katko and Sally Santangelo, executive director of CNY Fair Housing, participated in a roundtable discussion on ending sexual violence in public housing. The meeting was organized by the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence, a group co-chaired by Katko.
"By increasing reporting and bolstering tenants' rights to prosecute cases, we can do more to prevent and address cases of sexual harassment in public housing," Katko said. "I'm grateful for the work of Sally and so many others in our community, and will continue to fight alongside them in Washington to make resources available."
Katko's legislation will be introduced less than a year after Doug Waterbury, an Oswego landlord and owner of the Sterling Renaissance Festival in Cayuga County, settled a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice. Waterbury and his co-defendants were required to pay $400,000 in damages to former tenants and a $50,000 civil penalty.
According to the lawsuit, Waterbury's conduct included unwanted sexual intercourse, sexual advances, groping and offers to reduce rent and security deposit in exchange for sexual conduct. The lawsuit said that Waterbury threatened tenants if they refused his advances.
CNY Fair Housing was contacted about Waterbury's conduct and joined with six victims to file a separate lawsuit in federal court. More victims came forward after the lawsuit was filed, which led to another lawsuit. Both lawsuits were settled in August.
Santangelo said one of the challenges is that sexual harassment cases are often unreported. The bill introduced by Katko, she said, "is a good first step in addressing this issue."
Katko praised CNY Fair Housing for its work on behalf of tenants.
"We must ensure that victims of sexual harassment are heard, and treated fairly," Katko said. "In central New York, we are lucky to have several organizations on the ground that work tirelessly to ensure that individuals living in public housing have the resources that they need."
