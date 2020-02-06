After lawsuits against Oswego landlord, Katko authors bill to combat sexual violence in housing

After learning of sexual harassment allegations against a landlord in Oswego, U.S. Rep. John Katko was motivated to act to protect tenants.

Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday he will introduce legislation that would require Housing and Urban Development to specify in its annual fair housing report how many sexual harassment complaints were filed. It would also codify an initiative established in 2017 to raise awareness about tenants' rights and prosecute sexual harassment cases in housing.

The bill was announced after Katko and Sally Santangelo, executive director of CNY Fair Housing, participated in a roundtable discussion on ending sexual violence in public housing. The meeting was organized by the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence, a group co-chaired by Katko.

"By increasing reporting and bolstering tenants' rights to prosecute cases, we can do more to prevent and address cases of sexual harassment in public housing," Katko said. "I'm grateful for the work of Sally and so many others in our community, and will continue to fight alongside them in Washington to make resources available."

