No members of the public spoke their minds during the 2023-24 budget hearing at an Auburn City Council meeting last week.

While some people spoke during the first of two general public comment portions of Thursday's meeting, no one gave their thoughts during the portions reserved for community members to give feedback on the city's proposed budget.

During a budget presentation in early April, City Manager Jeff Dygert said he anticipated a "tough year" ahead. The spending plan is currently slated to be in front of council for possible adoption at a June 1 meeting.

According to slides from the revised preliminary budget presentation included on the city website as a part of Thursday's meeting agenda, the proposed 2023-24 general fund is now at $45,117,898, representing a .06% decrease from the current fiscal year budget.

That proposed budget is also a $126,413 increase from the proposed $44,991,185 general fund presented at an April 27 city council meeting. The current proposed budget, the slides said, includes a $1.69 million gap that can be closed through the city's fund balance.

Large requested items removed from the budget, the slides said, includes hundreds of thousands' worth of vehicles and equipment requested by city departments, including $335,000 for the police department, $74,000 for the engineering department and $40,000 for the city codes department. Around $100,000 in demolitions was also taken out of the budget.

The presentation also noted a $537,000 gap in the city's sewer fund, $65,000 in water fund and $438,000 in the combined solid waste fund, but those can also be covered through fund balance money.

The 2023-24 budget also includes the planned elimination of the Auburn's system for two hours of free on-street parking downtown. In May 2021, the city began a program allowing drivers to park downtown for two hours for free in order to draw people to the area as businesses fully reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is currently set to get rid of that two-hour free parking program, integrating suggestions mentioned by members of the city council as a part of input given by the council last month for the 2023-24 budget.

The current on-street parking rate of 25 cents for every 15 minutes, coming to $1 an hour, would remain, while current paid parking times of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday would stay in place. Once per quarter, parking violators would get a courtesy ticket educating them about a first violation instead of a ticket with a fine, with four courtesy tickets a year. The current two hours of free parking at Auburn's parking garage would not be changed.

During the first general public to be heard portion of Thursday's meeting, real estate developer Dan Soules, who owns the Plaza for the Arts downtown, argued against the city's planned termination of the two-hour free parking program. He said he feels free parking helps people feel comfortable coming downtown and is more attractive than paid parking.

"As a businessperson and developer, I develop up and down the east coast, and it's all commercial development, pretty much, that I do, and I find that every location that we have that has parking does, obviously, way better than areas that have parking that costs money," Soules said.