Alternatives being considered for proposed Lake Ontario marine sanctuary

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a draft environmental impact statement and draft management plan outlining a few alternatives for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

The difference between two of the alternatives is what area would be part of the sanctuary. The first alternative would cover 1,786 square miles and include eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River. This option, named "Alternative 1," would feature 64 known shipwrecks and 20 potential shipwrecks. There is also one known aircraft and the wreckage of three potential aircraft below the surface.

For "Alternative 2," the sanctuary would be contained to eastern Lake Ontario and have 43 known shipwrecks, 20 potential shipwrecks, one known aircraft and three potential aircraft sites.

According to NOAA, the management and regulatory plans for both alternatives would be the same. For the sanctuary, the proposed regulations would prohibit damage to sanctuary resources, ban anchoring or grappling into shipwreck sites, prohibit the use of remotely operated vehicles and tethered systems without a permit, and block the possession, sale or transport of sanctuary resources within the boundary or outside of the designated area.