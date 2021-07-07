Alternatives being considered for proposed Lake Ontario marine sanctuary

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a draft environmental impact statement and draft management plan outlining a few alternatives for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.
The difference between two of the alternatives is what area would be part of the sanctuary. The first alternative would cover 1,786 square miles and include eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River. This option, named "Alternative 1," would feature 64 known shipwrecks and 20 potential shipwrecks. There is also one known aircraft and the wreckage of three potential aircraft below the surface.
For "Alternative 2," the sanctuary would be contained to eastern Lake Ontario and have 43 known shipwrecks, 20 potential shipwrecks, one known aircraft and three potential aircraft sites.
According to NOAA, the management and regulatory plans for both alternatives would be the same. For the sanctuary, the proposed regulations would prohibit damage to sanctuary resources, ban anchoring or grappling into shipwreck sites, prohibit the use of remotely operated vehicles and tethered systems without a permit, and block the possession, sale or transport of sanctuary resources within the boundary or outside of the designated area.
"This proposal would continue to expand protections for our nation's rich maritime heritage resources," NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad said. "We are excited for the opportunity to bring this special place to the attention of the rest of the country."
The agency hasn't selected a preferred alternative. The third alternative is to take no action and not designate the site as a national marine sanctuary.
There is a public comment period that opened Wednesday and will run through Sept. 10. Comments can be submitted online at regulations.gov. The docket number for the sanctuary proposal is NOAA-NOS-2021-0050. Comments can be mailed to Ellen Brody, Regional Coordinator, Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108-9719.
Mailed comments must be postmarked by Sept. 10.
NOAA will hold in-person and virtual meetings to answer questions about the draft documents and collect feedback. The two in-person meetings are scheduled for Aug. 18 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego and Aug. 19 at Clayton Opera House in Clayton. Both meetings will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The virtual meetings will be held via Zoom from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
After the comment period concludes, the next step in the process is for NOAA to propose rulemaking, which will be released and available for review. The agency will then determine whether it should designate Lake Ontario as a national marine sanctuary.
The idea for a national marine sanctuary is years in the making. Four counties — Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne — began working on the proposal in 2015. The application was submitted to NOAA in 2017 and an initial public comment period was held in 2019.
There are 15 national marine sanctuaries and two marine national monuments that are overseen by NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.
