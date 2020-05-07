Amid calls to 'cancel rent' due to COVID-19, Cuomo extends NY eviction moratorium

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A moratorium on evictions has been extended for tenants, many of whom are struggling to pay rent due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the halt on commercial and residential evictions, which was instituted in March, will remain in effect until Aug. 20. The order was set to expire in June unless Cuomo acted.

The moratorium is part of a package of rent relief measures announced by Cuomo. Fees can't be charged for late rent payments while evictions are prohibited. Renters may use their security deposit to pay rent. The security deposit can be repaid over time.

Cuomo, who held his COVID-19 briefing in Westchester County, said rent is "probably" the number one issue he hears about during the ongoing economic and public health crisis.

"I hope it gives families a deep breath," he said.

The eviction moratorium, though, will delay, not cancel, the rent payments. While it does prevent landlords from taking action to remove a tenant for nonpayment of rent, there are concerns among unemployed New Yorkers that they will be unable to pay back rent once the moratorium is lifted.