Amid calls to 'cancel rent' due to COVID-19, Cuomo extends NY eviction moratorium
A sign with the message to cancel rent is displayed from a vehicle as a caravan of May Day protesters drives up 2nd Avenue outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A moratorium on evictions has been extended for tenants, many of whom are struggling to pay rent due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the halt on commercial and residential evictions, which was instituted in March, will remain in effect until Aug. 20. The order was set to expire in June unless Cuomo acted. 

The moratorium is part of a package of rent relief measures announced by Cuomo. Fees can't be charged for late rent payments while evictions are prohibited. Renters may use their security deposit to pay rent. The security deposit can be repaid over time. 

Cuomo, who held his COVID-19 briefing in Westchester County, said rent is "probably" the number one issue he hears about during the ongoing economic and public health crisis. 

"I hope it gives families a deep breath," he said. 

The eviction moratorium, though, will delay, not cancel, the rent payments. While it does prevent landlords from taking action to remove a tenant for nonpayment of rent, there are concerns among unemployed New Yorkers that they will be unable to pay back rent once the moratorium is lifted. 

Tenant groups and some state lawmakers have been urging Cuomo to "cancel rent." State Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, sponsored a bill that would forgive rent payments for renters who are now unemployed. 

Housing Justice for All, which advocates for tenants' rights, panned Cuomo's plan and urged him to "cancel rent." 

"These half measures represent a failure of leadership," the group tweeted. 

No decisions have been made about what happens after the moratorium expires on Aug. 20. That's when many New Yorkers could face eviction for nonpayment of rent, especially if they have been unable for months due to the loss of their jobs. 

For now, because of his actions, Cuomo said it "takes that issue off the table" until mid-August. 

"What happens on Aug. 20? You know what? I can't tell you what's going to happen two, three months down the road," he said. "We will handle it at the time."

