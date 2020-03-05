Amo Houghton, former congressman who represented Cayuga County, dies

Amo Houghton, who led Corning Glass Works before serving nearly two decades in Congress, died Wednesday. He was 93.
Houghton was born in Corning and attended boarding school in New Hampshire. After serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Harvard University.
During his collegiate studies, Houghton started working at his family's company. The Houghton family founded Corning Glass Works in the 1850s. Houghton was the company's chairman and CEO from 1964 to 1983.
Wendell Weeks, the chairman, CEO and president of Corning Incorporated, credited Houghton with overseeing some of the company's most notable inventions, including its CorningWare brand and optical fiber.
"The company, the community and the country have lost a giant," Weeks said. "I can't think of anyone who embodied leadership more than Amo."
Houghton, a Republican, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1986. During his 18-year congressional career, he served on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and was a member of the House International Relations Committee.
He had four bills signed into law, including legislation to present the Congressional Gold Medal to Nelson Mandela.
Houghton was one of the most moderate members during his House tenure. He opposed the articles of impeachment against then-President Bill Clinton. In 2002, he voted against the Iraq war resolution. In both cases, he was one of a small number of Republicans to oppose the measures.
While in Congress, he founded the Republican Main Street Partnership, a group of centrist GOP members.
"Amo knew that American progress can only be made when we shift politics back to the civility of the center," said Sarah Chamberlain, president and CEO of the Republican Main Street Partnership. "A resolute beacon of bipartisanship, Amo's unyielding commitment to country over party manifested into the Republican Main Street Partnership almost 23 years ago."
From 1993 to 2003, Houghton's district included a portion of Cayuga County. Part of Auburn and several towns in the southern half of the county were in his district.
Guy Cosentino, who was mayor of Auburn from 1992 through 1995, remembered Houghton as a "gracious man." He said Houghton would drive an RV to Auburn and park outside Memorial City Hall. He used the RV to hold mobile office hours for his constituents in Auburn and Cayuga County.
Cosentino lauded Houghton, along with former U.S. Reps. Bill Paxon and Jim Walsh, for taking action to rebuild the Owasco Lake seawall. He also assisted the city when Auburn Steel was having issues with NYSEG.
"Amo Houghton was just a great guy to have as your congressman," Cosentino said. "He was doing it for all the right reasons."
Houghton announced in 2004 that he would not seek reelection after serving nine terms in Congress.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, said in a statement that his family has longstanding ties to the Houghtons. He said his grandfather "bounced Amo on his knee working for the Houghton family more than 90 years ago."
Houghton was also a classmate of Reed's mother and father. Reed said he considers his predecessor a mentor and friend.
"Washington still has much to learn from his legacy," Reed continued. "A legacy of common sense governing through respected bipartisan friendships and political civility. A legacy where our country comes first and our political party a distant second. Our nation has lost a true hero, and our hometown of Corning has lost a great ambassador. He will be missed by all."
