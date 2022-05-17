Analysis: Cayuga County misunderstood by redistricting special master

The court-appointed special master's draft congressional and state Senate maps treat Cayuga County as an afterthought.

Dr. Jonathan Cervas is recognized as an expert on redistricting and related matters. However, he does not know New York. Specifically for this piece, he does not know Cayuga County.

Cervas, the special master tasked with redrawing New York's congressional and state senate districts because the state Court of Appeals threw out the state Legislature's maps, inexplicably put Cayuga in a 12-county district that stretches from the Buffalo area to Watertown. If that district sounds familiar, it's because a similarly shaped district was one of the more egregious parts of the state Legislature's maps that were ruled unconstitutional.

If that district holds, Cayuga County would no longer be part of a central New York congressional district. Auburn has long been connected to Syracuse, yet Cervas put it in a district with several western New York counties and Jefferson County in northern New York. The city's congressional representative will likely be from the Buffalo area. How attentive do you think they will be to Cayuga County's concerns when they are two hours away?

The same is true for the proposed state Senate district. For some reason, Cervas felt that Cayuga County belongs in the same Senate district as Jefferson, Oswego and part of Lewis counties. In the last 30 years, Cayuga has been part of either a central New York or Finger Lakes district, or both. (The current maps split the county three ways, but two of the districts are primarily in central New York or the Finger Lakes region.)

If Cervas wanted to put the northernmost towns in Cayuga County in such a district, then you could not blame him. That part of the county is closer to Oswego. But Auburn and other towns in the county should either be in a Finger Lakes district or one with at least a portion of Onondaga. However, none of the districts he has drawn would match Cayuga and Onondaga. Anyone who looks at a map would have to question that approach.

There is a lot of blame to go around for why we are here. The state's Independent Redistricting Commission was a failure, largely due to the partisans on the panel. They punted the process to the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, which drew maps that favored Democrats. Maybe lawmakers had misplaced confidence that the state Court of Appeals would side with them in any dispute. That was not the case.

Here we are. Cervas does not have an easy job, but these maps fail Cayuga County. If he wants to prioritize competition over other factors, that's his choice. But he should do so while recognizing communities of interest. You can create competitive maps with communities of interest.

The current 24th Congressional District, which consists of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with part of Oswego County, was a fairly competitive district for the last decade. He should use that as a basis for redrawing a map that ensures Cayuga is in a central New York congressional district.

The same is true for the state Senate districts. You don't have to keep Cayuga County whole — the entire county hasn't been in one state Senate district since 2002. You can split Cayuga County into two or three districts that make geographic sense. Cervas' proposal does not. Lumping in Cayuga County with northern New York counties is the wrong approach.

It's possible that Cervas will fix these maps in the next few days before they are finalized. But Cayuga County residents should prepare for the possibility that they will lack effective representation at the federal and state levels for the next 10 years.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

