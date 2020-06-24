Analyzing John Lemondes' lead in NY Assembly GOP primary

There were plenty of unknowns entering Tuesday. One of those question marks was in the 126th Assembly District.
It was difficult to gauge how John Lemondes or Danny Fitzpatrick would fare in the Republican primary election. Remember: Lemondes, R-LaFayette, was a late entrant into the race. He didn't become a candidate until after the statewide COVID-19 shutdown in late March. For a candidate with limited political experience and not a lot of name recognition, it was a challenge.
It helps that Lemondes has the backing of the local Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. He became their candidate after Ken Bush III ended his campaign. Many Republican leaders, namely Onondaga County GOP Chairman Tom Dadey and Cayuga County GOP Chairwoman Roberta Massarini, are supporting Lemondes. Two weeks before the primary election, retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch endorsed Lemondes to succeed him in Albany.
Fitzpatrick, R-LaFayette, didn't back down. He raised a lot of money for an Assembly candidate — he says he collected $60,000 in donations, surpassing his $40,000 goal — and received some endorsements of his own. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani endorsed Fitzpatrick. In the final days of the primary campaign, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon backed Fitzpatrick's bid.
There was chatter that it might be a close primary election. But as the early voting and election night tally showed, one candidate was favored by most Republican voters.
Lemondes has a 607-vote lead, 1,772 to 1,165, over Fitzpatrick. He has a 20-point advantage over his GOP foe with at least 2,937 votes counted.
There are nearly 3,000 absentee ballots that must be counted, but Fitzpatrick would need to win most of them to erase Lemondes' deficit and win the primary. (The Citizen isn't calling the primary races due to the high number of absentee ballots that have been returned.)
Lemondes is ahead in each of the district's four counties — Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga. He has an eight-point lead in Onondaga County. While both candidates live there, Fitzpatrick is an elected official — he's the town supervisor in LaFayette — and the son of Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.
In the district's two smaller counties, Lemondes has a 16-point lead in Chenango and is up by 28 points in Cortland.
What really changed the race is Lemondes' performance in Cayuga County. He received 626 early and election night votes and leads Fitzpatrick by a 2-to-1 margin in the county. Most of Lemondes' overall 607-vote lead comes from Cayuga County, where he's ahead by 329 votes.
"Thank you to all the voters in the 126th Assembly District for your confidence in me," Lemondes said. "I pledged to fight for you in Albany, like I have my whole life. With a 60% margin in the early and election day voting, I am cautiously optimistic that I will be your candidate in November."
The absentee ballots will be counted after the state conducts a mandated review to ensure voters didn't cast ballots in other counties. The counting is expected to begin July 2 and will extend into the week of July 6. It will likely be another two weeks before the final results are known in the 126th Assembly District Republican primary, but Lemondes is in a strong position to win the GOP nomination.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
