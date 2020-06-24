Analyzing John Lemondes' lead in NY Assembly GOP primary

There was chatter that it might be a close primary election. But as the early voting and election night tally showed, one candidate was favored by most Republican voters.

Lemondes has a 607-vote lead, 1,772 to 1,165, over Fitzpatrick. He has a 20-point advantage over his GOP foe with at least 2,937 votes counted.

There are nearly 3,000 absentee ballots that must be counted, but Fitzpatrick would need to win most of them to erase Lemondes' deficit and win the primary. (The Citizen isn't calling the primary races due to the high number of absentee ballots that have been returned.)

Lemondes is ahead in each of the district's four counties — Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga. He has an eight-point lead in Onondaga County. While both candidates live there, Fitzpatrick is an elected official — he's the town supervisor in LaFayette — and the son of Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

In the district's two smaller counties, Lemondes has a 16-point lead in Chenango and is up by 28 points in Cortland.