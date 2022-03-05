Andrew McCarthy hopes 'America First' platform will win over voters in run for Congress

Andrew McCarthy supports tariffs, wants to break up "Big Tech," build a border wall and combat election fraud.

Sound familiar? McCarthy hopes so.

He is running for the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District, a newly drawn 14-county district that extends from western New York to the North Country. All or parts of eight towns in northern Cayuga County are part of the district.

McCarthy, an Olean native and Air Force veteran, told The Citizen he spends a majority of his time in Niagara County, where he is a military intelligence analyst. He also works part of the time in Rome, which is in the neighboring 22nd Congressional District.

Before seeking the GOP nod in the 24th, McCarthy planned to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the primary election. But Katko decided to retire and the districts were redrawn. The new Syracuse-area congressional district is more Democratic, while the 24th takes from different parts of upstate to create what should be a safe Republican seat.

With Katko's announcement and redistricting, McCarthy changed his plans. He opted to take on U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs and three other Republicans — Todd Aldinger, Mario Fratto and John Murtari — in the 24th.

"I had to get off the bench," McCarthy said in a phone interview. "Even to this day, I would gladly endorse someone that would be more qualified, whether they're more talented, harder working, better rounded or suited for the position in some way, shape or form. That person deserves the bid, they deserve the nod and they deserve your support and everyone behind you.

He continued, "With that being said, that person still hasn't emerged, so here we are."

McCarthy is, in traditional terms, a conservative Republican. He describes himself as conservative on social issues — on his website, he says he's pro-life and opposes abortion — and a fiscal conservative. But, he adds, he tends to be "a little more populist."

On the issues page of his website, he rattles of policy positions that are largely in line with former President Donald Trump. He wants to bring back jobs that were shipped overseas and supports tariffs if "countries won't play fair or threaten our national security." He supports funding the police and opposes "forever wars."

He advocates for an election reform agenda that would mandate voter identification and signature verification. He supports the construction of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a 10-year immigration moratorium to "assimilate the people already here legally." Anyone in the country illegally, he writes, "must go home."

McCarthy supports breaking up technology companies, pledges to stand up to China, and wants to create tax credits to encourage Americans to get married and have children.

Early on his campaign for Congress, McCarthy is positioning himself as an "America First" candidate — the type of candidate Trump may support. So far, Trump has not endorsed anyone in the 24th district race.

McCarthy says he recently met with four members of Congress who are endorsed by Trump — he did not disclose their names other than to say two are "extremely notable." He said he's already in the pro-Trump network, which includes donors.

"It's about relationships, a feel for the policy and authenticity," he said.

McCarthy is beginning to tackle the challenge of campaigning in such a massive district. If he is elected, he plans to have multiple offices and staff spread out so that they can regularly communicate with constituents.

But he also has a different view of the race than other candidates. He wants to build a brand — something, he argues, is needed because, in Washington, "you can't fly under the radar and expect to have results."

"You have to have a brand that represents your people with no chinks in that armor as soon as you get to D.C.," he said. "You are lobbying the swamp on behalf of your people and there needs to be a name ID that comes with that."

McCarthy is a long shot in the crowded primary field. He has one local committee endorsement from the Wayne County Conservative Party. Jacobs, the incumbent, has the inside track with the support of several Republican and Conservative committees, including the Cayuga County GOP. Fratto has picked up a handful of endorsements from GOP and Conservative committees in the district.

The primary election will be held June 28. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the general election.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.