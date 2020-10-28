Angi Renna endorsed by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon in NY Senate race

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is siding with a fellow Republican in the race for the open 50th state Senate District race.
McMahon endorsed Renna, R-Manlius, in the 50th district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Renna's opponent is John Mannion, a Democrat who narrowly lost the race to Republican Bob Antonacci two years ago.
In a statement, McMahon highlighted Renna's background as a small business owner and financial management professional. She is the president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool.
"As we continue our economic recovery, Albany needs someone who has real-life experience creating jobs and balancing a budget," McMahon said. "Angi Renna is that person. She will bring common sense ideas and solutions to the state Senate to make sure central New York is the place our children will want to live, work and raise their families."
The endorsement is the latest show of support from McMahon for Renna's campaign. When Renna launched her state Senate bid in February, he was one of the speakers.
In Renna's latest fundraising report, it was revealed that McMahon's political action committee, MAC PAC, donated $11,800 to her campaign.
Renna said she's eager to work with McMahon as the region deals with the effects of the pandemic.
"In these trying times it is more important than ever for the county executive to have a partner in the state Senate to work on behalf of our communities," she said.
The 50th district is a high priority for both parties. Democrats view it as a pickup opportunity, while Republicans hope to retain the seat they've held for more than 50 years. One of the former state senators who held this seat, John DeFrancisco, endorsed Renna last week.
