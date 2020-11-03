Angi Renna holds 6-point lead over John Mannion in NY Senate race

Angi Renna is in a good position to keep the 50th state Senate District seat in Republican hands.

Renna, R-Manlius, leads by six points, 53% to 47%, over Democratic candidate John Mannion. Renna received 63,299 votes in the district's two counties, Cayuga and Onondaga. Mannion collected 56,071 votes.

There are over 38,000 absentee ballots that have been returned in the district. The ballots could help Mannion overtake Renna, but won't be counted for at least one more week.

For Mannion and Renna, it was a long-awaited election. They were scheduled to appear on the ballot in an April special election to fill the vacancy, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was rescheduled for June 23 — the same day as the state's congressional, state and local primary election — but Cuomo eventually canceled the election. That decision meant the seat would remain vacant for all of 2020.

While Renna is a first-time candidate, this is Mannion's second run in the 50th district. He narrowly lost to Republican Bob Antonacci in the 2018 election. Antonacci held the seat for a year before resigning after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.