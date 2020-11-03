Angi Renna holds 6-point lead over John Mannion in NY Senate race

Angi Renna is in a good position to keep the 50th state Senate District seat in Republican hands.
Renna, R-Manlius, leads by six points, 53% to 47%, over Democratic candidate John Mannion. Renna received 63,299 votes in the district's two counties, Cayuga and Onondaga. Mannion collected 56,071 votes.
There are over 38,000 absentee ballots that have been returned in the district. The ballots could help Mannion overtake Renna, but won't be counted for at least one more week.
For Mannion and Renna, it was a long-awaited election. They were scheduled to appear on the ballot in an April special election to fill the vacancy, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was rescheduled for June 23 — the same day as the state's congressional, state and local primary election — but Cuomo eventually canceled the election. That decision meant the seat would remain vacant for all of 2020.
While Renna is a first-time candidate, this is Mannion's second run in the 50th district. He narrowly lost to Republican Bob Antonacci in the 2018 election. Antonacci held the seat for a year before resigning after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
Shortly after the local elections in 2019, Mannion announced his candidacy for the 50th district seat. Renna formally entered the race in February.
Mannion, an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus, aims to fix the state's education aid formula and believes he would be able to do more for the district since he would be a member of the Democratic majority. Renna, president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool, thinks her background would put her in a better position to address the state's soaring budget deficit.
During the campaign, Mannion advocated for increased investment in education and ensuring that health care is more accessible. Renna prioritized public safety — she attended several "Back the Blue" rallies to support local police departments — and called for the repeal of the state's bail reform law.
The 50th district was a top Democratic target. With Democrats holding 40 of the 63 state Senate seats ahead of the election, the 50th could help them grow their majority.
Republicans, though, wanted to keep the seat that has been in GOP hands for more than five decades. Former state Sen. John DeFrancisco held the seat for more than 25 years. He succeeded Tarky Lombardi, who was in office as a Syracuse-area state senator for a quarter-century.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.