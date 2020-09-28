Angi Renna makes public safety her top priority in NY Senate race

"I see it from what our officers go through on a daily basis — the stress and the pressures of the job and the desire to really do the right things and help our community and answer the call in the bravest way that they can," Renna said in a phone interview. "On the other side of it, as a mom wanting to know when my kids go out in the community and walk the streets that they are safe."

Renna's critique of recent criminal justice legislation isn't limited to bail reform. She also panned discovery reform, which requires prosecutors to turn over "discoverable" material to the defense within 15 days of the defendant's arraignment.

The discovery changes, Renna said, are causing problems for local district attorneys' offices and police departments that must meet the requirements.

One problem she has with the new laws is that they were passed through the state budget process. She doesn't think that was an appropriate venue for the significant legislative changes.

"They were pushed through the budget and we saw that it didn't work," she said. "We saw a list of crimes that were no longer bail-required that were egregious, especially when you're looking at crimes against children. It was ridiculous and they knew it."