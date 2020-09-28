Angi Renna makes public safety her top priority in NY Senate race

Angi Renna has been involved in Republican politics, but it wasn't until her concerns about New York's economy and public safety grew that she decided to run for office.
Renna, R-Manlius, is running for the vacant 50th state Senate District seat. The district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Her opponent is Democratic nominee John Mannion, who ran for this seat two years ago. He lost to Bob Antonacci, who served as a state senator for one year before being elected to the state Supreme Court.
For Renna, public safety is her top priority. She has been a critic of the state's bail reform law, which eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses, and other criminal justice reforms. While she believes that changes should be made to the bail system, she thinks the law that took effect in January went too far.
She agrees with advocates of bail reform that low-level, first-time offenders shouldn't sit in jail for extended periods because they can't afford bail. But she thinks there should be more discussions about what bail reform should look like, what should be considered bail-eligible offenses and what doesn't require cash bail.
Renna says she views public safety from a couple of perspectives. She has family members who serve in law enforcement and she is the mother of two children.
"I see it from what our officers go through on a daily basis — the stress and the pressures of the job and the desire to really do the right things and help our community and answer the call in the bravest way that they can," Renna said in a phone interview. "On the other side of it, as a mom wanting to know when my kids go out in the community and walk the streets that they are safe."
Renna's critique of recent criminal justice legislation isn't limited to bail reform. She also panned discovery reform, which requires prosecutors to turn over "discoverable" material to the defense within 15 days of the defendant's arraignment.
The discovery changes, Renna said, are causing problems for local district attorneys' offices and police departments that must meet the requirements.
One problem she has with the new laws is that they were passed through the state budget process. She doesn't think that was an appropriate venue for the significant legislative changes.
"They were pushed through the budget and we saw that it didn't work," she said. "We saw a list of crimes that were no longer bail-required that were egregious, especially when you're looking at crimes against children. It was ridiculous and they knew it."
While public safety is her main priority, Renna is also focused on improving New York's business climate. She is a small business owner — she is the president of Sterling Financial Group, a financial management firm in Liverpool — and wants to reduce taxes for individuals and companies operating in New York.
She also aims to "bring back sanity" to the budget and take a smarter approach to government spending. As the state grapples with a $14 billion budget deficit, she doesn't support increasing taxes to generate revenue. She believes there are other ways to increase revenue, such as encouraging economic development to boost sales tax receipts.
"We're already the highest tax state in the nation," she said. "To raise it even higher is ridiculous. No one wants to be here under those circumstances. You certainly can't attract businesses into our state to create jobs when you can't compete with states that have a much lower tax status and certainly more attractive to go somewhere else."
With her campaign for the state Senate, Renna says it was time to "put up or shut up." You can only complain so much, she said, and then you have to get involved.
Antonacci's resignation from the Senate to create a vacant seat presented her with an opportunity to contribute in a new way.
"I took it because I really feel like we can make a difference and help our community, help our small business owners and ultimately help our families with good jobs and being able to sustain a good and affordable quality of life here in central New York and New York state as a whole," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
