After 38 years with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, including the last 10 as the agency's acting commissioner, Anthony Annucci will retirement this summer.

DOCCS confirmed Thursday that Annucci's last day is June 9 and his retirement will be official on Aug. 11.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to oversee (DOCCS) for the last 10 years," Annucci wrote to the department's staff. "Every day throughout my 38-plus years in the agency, I have learned something new and have developed nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for this department and its incredible workforce."

Gov. Kathy Hochul can nominate Annucci's successor. In the meantime, Daniel Martuscello III, the department's executive deputy commissioner, will oversee the agency's operations.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said the union had "strong differences of opinion" with Annucci on how to run DOCCS, but added that the relationship was "based on the respect for our roles of running both DOCCS and representing our membership."

"We wish Acting Commissioner Annucci and his family the best as he moves to a new chapter in his life," Powers said.

Annucci was named acting commissioner by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013. He remained acting commissioner for his entire decade at the helm. Hochul attempted to nominate him for the post last year, which would have lifted the acting tag from his title, but there was bipartisan opposition in the state Senate.

As acting DOCCS commissioner, Annucci was tasked with carrying out many of the prison closures that occurred during the Cuomo administration. The state has closed 24 correctional facilities since 2011 due to the declining incarcerated population.

During Annucci's tenure, there was a spike in prison violence. A record number of assaults on staff and incarcerated individuals was reported in 2022, part of a trend that began a decade ago. Annucci responded by implementing new policies and deploying equipment, such as body-worn cameras, to address the uptick in attacks.

Annucci also led the department when two inmates escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, in 2015. The prison break and subsequent manhunt drew international attention.

Most recently, Annucci oversaw the implementation of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, a law that took effect in April 2022 and limits how long incarcerated individuals can be held in special housing units. DOCCS has been criticized because data shows that some incarcerated individuals have been held longer than the 15-day maximum, which is in violation of the law.

Annucci joined DOCCS as deputy counsel in 1984 and was promoted to deputy commissioner and counsel in 1989. Before being named acting commissioner, he served as executive deputy commissioner for six years. His DOCCS biography notes that he wrote several bills, including the shock incarceration law, and has advocated for sentencing reform.