Another NY Senate campaign for Mannion, another race decided by absentees

John Mannion has been here before.
Two years ago, when Mannion, D-Geddes, ran for the 50th Senate District seat, the absentee ballot count decided the race. He trailed Republican candidate Bob Antonacci by 2,829 votes on election night.
Mannion won more of the absentees, 4,133 to 3,636, but it wasn't enough to overcome Antonacci's lead. Antonacci won the race by 2,332 votes, 62,330 to 59,998.
Just as it was in 2018, the 50th district race will be decided by the absentee ballot count. Mannion trails Republican Angi Renna by 7,228 votes, 63,299 to 56,071. There are at least 39,000 ballots to count in the district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
Nearly 18,000 of the ballots were returned by Democrats, which will aid Mannion's path to victory. There are close to 10,000 GOP ballots, according to tallies from both county election boards, and almost the same number of absentees returned by voters who aren't affiliated with a party.
The counties will begin to open and count absentee ballots next week. Mannion told The Citizen Friday he's confident he will win the 50th district race.
"I think what was important and what gives me some comfort is that we focused on making sure that we had a very robust absentee program and I had great people helping me with that," he said. "We made sure that if absentees were out there that we could try to reach out and get in touch with people and encourage them to return them. You never know if that return is good or bad, but it's good that people are participating in the process."
After Election Day, Mannion returned to work. He is an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He took a brief break from the classroom prior to the election and was back to teaching this week. He said he missed seven class days.
"I have a great life. I have a great job, which I love," he said. "I knew I had to be back in school right away. My employer knew that, my students knew that and here I am right back."
Mannion is attempting to end Republican control of this Auburn- and Syracuse-area state Senate seat It was represented by Tarky Lombardi for a quarter-century, from 1967 through 1992. John DeFrancisco took over in 1993 and held the seat until the end of 2018.
Antonacci, who defeated Mannion in 2018, was in office for one year before being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
Senate Democrats, who held 40 of 63 seats entering the election, may lose some seats. Several other races will be decided by absentee ballot counts. But there is optimism that Democrats will flip the 50th district seat.
"We feel and believe we're going to win," Mannion said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
