Another NY Senate campaign for Mannion, another race decided by absentees

"I think what was important and what gives me some comfort is that we focused on making sure that we had a very robust absentee program and I had great people helping me with that," he said. "We made sure that if absentees were out there that we could try to reach out and get in touch with people and encourage them to return them. You never know if that return is good or bad, but it's good that people are participating in the process."

After Election Day, Mannion returned to work. He is an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He took a brief break from the classroom prior to the election and was back to teaching this week. He said he missed seven class days.

"I have a great life. I have a great job, which I love," he said. "I knew I had to be back in school right away. My employer knew that, my students knew that and here I am right back."

Mannion is attempting to end Republican control of this Auburn- and Syracuse-area state Senate seat It was represented by Tarky Lombardi for a quarter-century, from 1967 through 1992. John DeFrancisco took over in 1993 and held the seat until the end of 2018.

Antonacci, who defeated Mannion in 2018, was in office for one year before being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.