Anti-Trump vets group backs Roger Misso for Congress

A national veterans group that opposes President Donald Trump's policy agenda is supporting Democratic candidate Roger Misso in the 24th Congressional District race.
Misso, D-Syracuse, has been endorsed by Common Defense. The group, which was founded in 2016, supported Trump's impeachment and has endorsed two Democratic presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Common Defense also supports several congressional candidates. The notables include U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New Yorker who has quickly become one of the leading progressive members of Congress.
Misso is the second Democratic challenger in a New York House race to receive Common Defense's endorsement. Jamaal Bowman, who is running in the 16th Congressional District, is the other.
Alex McCoy, political director of Common Defense, said the group believes Misso will flip his district. Misso is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
"Roger is a fellow veteran and progressive, and is deeply committed to justice, equity and fighting to end the Forever War," McCoy said. "He's running a grassroots campaign with a message that's resonating with the broadest base of voters — from rural to urban and progressive to conservative — and he's reenergizing voters who have been habitually ignored and left behind. That's exactly what it's going to take to beat a three-term incumbent like John Katko."
Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran, is the first candidate in the 24th district to be endorsed by a veterans' organization. Common Defense endorsed him over two other Democrats — Dana Balter and Francis Conole, who's also a U.S. Navy veteran. Balter received the group's endorsement in 2018.
Like Common Defense, Misso said he aims to end the "Forever War" — a reference to U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"Together, we are an unstoppable force for victory here in central New York and a strong, progressive movement for change in Congress," Misso added.
Misso is vying for the Democratic nomination in a three-way race with Balter and Conole. Conole has been endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Balter has the support of the Oswego County Democratic Committee.
Democratic voters in the 24th district will determine who is the party's nominee to challenge Katko in November. The primary election is Tuesday, June 23.
