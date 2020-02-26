Anti-Trump vets group backs Roger Misso for Congress

A national veterans group that opposes President Donald Trump's policy agenda is supporting Democratic candidate Roger Misso in the 24th Congressional District race.

Misso, D-Syracuse, has been endorsed by Common Defense. The group, which was founded in 2016, supported Trump's impeachment and has endorsed two Democratic presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Common Defense also supports several congressional candidates. The notables include U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New Yorker who has quickly become one of the leading progressive members of Congress.

Misso is the second Democratic challenger in a New York House race to receive Common Defense's endorsement. Jamaal Bowman, who is running in the 16th Congressional District, is the other.

Alex McCoy, political director of Common Defense, said the group believes Misso will flip his district. Misso is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}