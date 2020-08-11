AOC, Cuomo and Schumer among prime-time NY speakers at Democratic convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A handful of prominent New York Democrats will address the Democratic National Convention when it convenes, virtually, next week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will speak on the first night of the convention, which runs from Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20. He is part of a lineup that includes U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 and this year, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been considered a contender to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, is also scheduled to speak that night.

The prime-time speaking lineup will be headlined by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Cuomo addressed the Democratic National Convention in 2016. He recently became chair of the National Governors Association and has served as New York's governor since 2011.