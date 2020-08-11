AOC, Cuomo and Schumer among prime-time NY speakers at Democratic convention

A handful of prominent New York Democrats will address the Democratic National Convention when it convenes, virtually, next week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will speak on the first night of the convention, which runs from Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20. He is part of a lineup that includes U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 and this year, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been considered a contender to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, is also scheduled to speak that night.
The prime-time speaking lineup will be headlined by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Cuomo addressed the Democratic National Convention in 2016. He recently became chair of the National Governors Association and has served as New York's governor since 2011.
On Tuesday, three New Yorkers are on the list of evening speakers. Former President Bill Clinton, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to address the convention. Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, and Schumer, who has served as one of New York's U.S. senators since 1999, have been convention speakers before. This will be Ocasio-Cortez's first appearance at the Democratic convention. She was elected to represent New York's 14th Congressional District in 2018.
Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden will be among the prime-time speakers on Tuesday. There will be a keynote address that night, but the speaker hasn't been announced.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who served as one of New York's U.S. senators from 2001 to 2009, will speak on Wednesday. The lineup will include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden's running mate and former President Barack Obama.
Biden will address the convention on Thursday. There are several speakers planned for that evening, including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and members of the Biden family.
The Democratic National Committee altered its plans for the convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention would've been held in Milwaukee, but last week it was announced that the speakers wouldn't deliver their remarks in person. When Biden accepts the Democratic nomination, he will be speaking from a location in Delaware.
Biden, who was vice president under President Obama and previously served as a U.S. senator, is challenging Republican President Donald Trump. Trump will accept the GOP nod during the party's convention, which begins Aug. 24.
