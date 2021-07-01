AOC, Gillibrand lead 80 lawmakers in backing more high-speed rail funding

A coalition led by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is asking congressional leaders to increase funding for high-speed rail and include it in an infrastructure plan.
In a letter signed by 74 House members and six senators, the lawmakers are requesting "dedicated funding to develop international-standard high-speed rail with high-performance connections that feed into a larger network." To make their case, they tout the economic and environmental benefits of high-speed rail.
The legislators cited a report released by the Environmental Protection Agency that found transportation accounted for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions over a 28-year period.
"A robust network of high-speed rail corridors with high-performance connections is the best option to dramatically reduce carbon emissions while improving intercity travel," the members of Congress wrote. They added that electric vehicles will not improve highway speeds and that carbon-free aviation is decades away.
The lawmakers added: "By contrast, electrified high-speed rail will capture a significant portion of demand for travel between 100 and 750 miles with greater efficiency than flying or driving. Notably, the average and median distances of American long-distance travel are 744 and 391 miles, respectively. High-speed rail also dramatically reduces land use: A single high-speed rail line matches the capacity of six highway lanes, 91 airport gates, and two new runways."
High-speed rail has been a contentious topic, mainly due to the cost needed to construct new lines. In New York, there have been discussions over the years about adding high-speed rail service in upstate New York. But no progress has been made in bringing that to fruition.
But supporters of high-speed rail believe the benefits outweigh the costs of these projects. In their letter to congressional leaders, lawmakers highlighted the job creation necessary for the construction phase and the development that will occur in cities and other communities near rail lines.
The members of Congress noted that a Microsoft study examining the construction of a 250 mph high-speed rail line that would connect Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in Canada would generate an estimated $355 billion in economic benefits — a 10-to-1 return on investment, according to the report.
When President Joe Biden released his infrastructure plan, he included funding for passenger and freight rail. An agreement reached between Democratic and Republican senators would also provide federal funds for rail.
However, the coalition in Congress is requesting a specific carve-out and increased funding for "high-speed rail corridor planning and development grants."
"This will demonstrate that the federal government is ready to commit as a partner in developing high-speed rail corridors across the United States, connecting communities, enhancing economic development, and protecting our environment," the lawmakers wrote.
Several groups and stakeholders endorsed the letter, including California High-Speed Rail, Florida-based Brightline Trains and the U.S. High-Speed Rail Association.
