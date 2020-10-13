Appeal denied: Williams will remain on congressional ballot with Balter, Katko

A court has denied an appeal from Democratic candidate Dana Balter and the Working Families Party — a decision that will keep Steve Williams on the ballot and ensure there is a three-way race in the 24th Congressional District.
The state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, affirmed a state Supreme Court judge's ruling that restores Williams as the Working Families Party candidate in the 24th district.
In March, Williams filed paperwork to run as the Working Families Party's candidate for Congress. But he intended to be a placeholder for the winner of the Democratic primary between Balter, D-Syracuse, and Francis Conole.
New York has fusion voting, which means candidates can run on multiple ballot lines. Democrats tend to have the Working Families Party's backing, especially in congressional and state-level races.
When Balter won the Democratic primary, the Working Families Party initiated the process for removing Williams from the ballot and nominating Balter as the party's candidate. Under state law, a candidate can be removed from the ballot if they die, move out of state or are nominated for another office.
Williams, a Syracuse attorney, was nominated for a judgeship in Queens. However, Republicans filed a lawsuit challenging the nomination. They claimed the Working Families Party's judicial nominating convention lacked a quorum and "proportional representation" of the Assembly districts within the judicial district.
State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte agreed with the Republicans and not only removed Balter from the Working Families line but restored Williams as the party's candidate.
Balter and the Working Families Party filed its appeal this month. If they were successful, it could've created a major problem for local boards of election in the district. They would've had to reprint absentee ballots, thousands of which have already been sent out and returned.
With Williams on the ballot, it could affect Balter in the 24th district race. Williams is a Democrat who ran for Congress four years ago. He lost in the Democratic primary to Colleen Deacon, whom Katko defeated in his first reelection bid.
A Siena College/Syracuse.com poll released last week found that Williams would get 6% of the vote in a three-way race. Balter leads Katko by two points, 42 to 40%, with Williams on the ballot.
But Williams isn't just getting votes from Democratic voters. The poll found that 6% of the respondents who said they would support Balter in a two-person race against Katko would vote for Williams in a three-way contest. Williams would also get 4% of Katko voters who would support him instead of the GOP congressman.
