Appeal denied: Williams will remain on congressional ballot with Balter, Katko

Williams, a Syracuse attorney, was nominated for a judgeship in Queens. However, Republicans filed a lawsuit challenging the nomination. They claimed the Working Families Party's judicial nominating convention lacked a quorum and "proportional representation" of the Assembly districts within the judicial district.

State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte agreed with the Republicans and not only removed Balter from the Working Families line but restored Williams as the party's candidate.

Balter and the Working Families Party filed its appeal this month. If they were successful, it could've created a major problem for local boards of election in the district. They would've had to reprint absentee ballots, thousands of which have already been sent out and returned.

With Williams on the ballot, it could affect Balter in the 24th district race. Williams is a Democrat who ran for Congress four years ago. He lost in the Democratic primary to Colleen Deacon, whom Katko defeated in his first reelection bid.