Army veteran challenging Rep. John Katko for Congress

Steven Holden isn't a central New York native, but he wants to give back to the region he now calls home.
Holden, a Democrat, is running for Congress in 2022. He is aiming to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is in his fourth term representing Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.
Now a Camillus resident, Holden was born and raised in Oklahoma. He told The Citizen in an interview Friday that his grandfather was best friends with another Oklahoma native, New York Yankees great Mickey Mantle.
Holden is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. His career as an Army finance officer included four combat tours — two to Afghanistan and two to Iraq. During his first deployment to Iraq from 2003 to 2004, he oversaw financing for the mission to capture Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. He returned to Iraq from 2005 to 2006 and was a comptroller and financial manager under H.R. McMaster, who was a lieutenant general in the Army before his stint as national security adviser in the Trump administration.
The aftermath of that second deployment was difficult, Holden revealed. He says he lost people who were close to him. It was during that time the Army sent him to Syracuse University to earn his Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration degrees at the Maxwell and Whitman schools — McMaster wrote one of his letters of recommendation. While in Syracuse, he met his wife, who is also an Army veteran. They married in 2007.
However, he still had Army commitments to fulfill. He was transferred to Florida, where he worked under Marine Gen. James Mattis — he later served as Trump's secretary of defense — and Army Gen. David Petraeus, who would go on to become CIA director in the Obama administration.
In 2010, he deployed to Afghanistan to help "stand up" the Afghan military. His second tour in Afghanistan was from 2013-14 when he managed over $1 billion. After retiring from the Army, he became a contractor and was sent to assist the Afghan Air Force.
After the contract was canceled due to COVID-19, he returned to the U.S. He is now teaching contract, finance and leadership courses for federal government employees about 17 days a month. He also has a side business to help veterans win government contracts.
As he and his wife, a Liverpool native, looked to settle down, she wanted to move back to central New York. They bought a house in Camillus.
"Being in the military, you often get to pick where (home) is," said Holden, who has been stationed at Army posts across the country. "I fell in love with this area when I was here, needless to say, when I fell in love with my wife."
Running for Congress, he says, is something he's wanted to do for a long time. He considered running in 2018, but his professional obligations got in the way.
Holden filed with the Federal Election Commission — a necessary step to raise campaign funds — and he launched a website. He has posted a series of videos detailing his positions on issues ranging from health care and foreign policy to education and the middle class.
He believes protecting voting rights is one of the most important issues and supports the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act that have been introduced in Congress. He is a proponent of a Medicare-for-All system, but thinks it should be phased in. He also advocates for legislation to lower prescription drug prices and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Holden hopes to improve health care for veterans if he's elected to Congress. He shared his own experience of having to drive to Buffalo for certain services that aren't offered at the Syracuse VA center.
Infrastructure, cybersecurity and taxes would be priorities, too. He criticized Katko's vote for the 2017 tax law, which he thinks raised taxes for some central New Yorkers.
He considers himself to be balanced on issues and highlighted his knowledge of budget and fiscal issues.
"That is my strong suit," he said. "But I also have a strong background in foreign policy, particularly some of the hot points around the world."
It is unknown what congressional district Holden will be running in next year. Congressional district maps will be redrawn and New York lost a House seat. There is a strong possibility that central New York could be carved up into different districts.
Regardless of what district he's in, Holden is certain — if he wins the Democratic nomination — that his opponent will be Katko. Like Holden, Katko lives in Camillus.
For now, Holden's focus is on building his campaign team and getting his name out to central New York voters.
"No matter what's going to happen, this area deserves strong leadership," he said. "We should know that there's going to be a consistent voice, not someone who is going to have a voice that every now and then might get a moment of clarity."
It is also an opportunity for Holden to give back to a community that took in an Oklahoma native and to honor his wife's family that is rooted in central New York.
This region, he says, is home. And he hopes to represent his adopted home in Congress.
"This is something that I really wanted to do for a long time," Holden said. "It's now coming to fruition."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.