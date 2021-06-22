Army veteran challenging Rep. John Katko for Congress

However, he still had Army commitments to fulfill. He was transferred to Florida, where he worked under Marine Gen. James Mattis — he later served as Trump's secretary of defense — and Army Gen. David Petraeus, who would go on to become CIA director in the Obama administration.

In 2010, he deployed to Afghanistan to help "stand up" the Afghan military. His second tour in Afghanistan was from 2013-14 when he managed over $1 billion. After retiring from the Army, he became a contractor and was sent to assist the Afghan Air Force.

After the contract was canceled due to COVID-19, he returned to the U.S. He is now teaching contract, finance and leadership courses for federal government employees about 17 days a month. He also has a side business to help veterans win government contracts.

As he and his wife, a Liverpool native, looked to settle down, she wanted to move back to central New York. They bought a house in Camillus.

"Being in the military, you often get to pick where (home) is," said Holden, who has been stationed at Army posts across the country. "I fell in love with this area when I was here, needless to say, when I fell in love with my wife."