As CNY race for Congress heats up, number of TV ads grows in Syracuse-area market

John Balduzzi, a veteran Democratic political consultant and president of The Balduzzi Group, noted that the ads paid for by outside groups are like based on polling that shows it's a close race.

"It's up for grabs and everyone is just kind of buying in that this is a highly targeted race," he said.

There is another explanation for the uptick in campaign ads before Labor Day and more than two months before the general election. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered campaigning for candidates across the country. Balter, who won the Democratic primary in June, spent the last few months of the primary election campaigning on virtual platforms and using phone calls instead of door-knocking to communicate with voters.

Balter and Katko are starting to attend small-scale events again, but there are limits due to the ongoing health crisis.

Dr. Luke Perry, a government professor at Utica College, thinks the TV ads are part of campaigns' efforts to increase their virtual presence in the midst of the pandemic.

"They're trying to generate positive attention for their candidacies and draw negative criticism toward their opponents," Perry said. "When you're not having weekly or daily campaign events that can garner media coverage, campaign ads are one way to try to do that."