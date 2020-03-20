As coronavirus spreads, Cuomo asks NY businesses to make masks, other equipment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a pitch for New York businesses: If you can make personal protective equipment for medical professionals addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the state will provide financial incentives.

At his press briefing Friday, Cuomo urged companies to "get creative" and consider manufacturing gloves, gowns, masks and other protective equipment. His appeal comes as many hospitals are reporting that supplies are low and they will soon exhaust their existing inventory.

"If you can make them, we will give you funding to do it," Cuomo said. "And we will get you the funding to get the right equipment, the personnel, et cetera."

To show how serious his offer is, Cuomo provided the phone number for Empire State Development, which oversees economic development initiatives. Interested companies can email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov for more information. Any company that is selling protective gear should call Cuomo's office at (646) 522-8477.

There will be a need for more equipment as COVID-19 continues to spread in New York. Cuomo revealed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is up to 7,102 — nearly 3,000 more than he reported Thursday. The state is also processing more tests, with 10,072 people tested in the last day.