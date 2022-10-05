As GOP links Conole to NY bail reform laws, he highlights family's law enforcement history

As Republicans aim to link Francis Conole to state-level policies like bail reform, the Democratic congressional candidate decided to respond to the attacks in a new TV ad.

Conole released a new commercial titled "Sheriff," which highlights his military background and his family's history in law enforcement. His grandfather, Patrick Corbett, served as Onondaga County sheriff for 14 years. The Onondaga County Justice Center is named in his honor.

The 30-second ad is airing in central New York media markets.

Conole's campaign said the commercial is in response to "misleading attack ads" that claim the Democratic candidate "is not serious about tackling violent crime."

The ad's release came shortly after the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, began airing an ad that labels Conole as "Albany's man," largely due to the endorsement he received from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In the GOP ad, it blames bail reform for rising crime rates. It also claims Conole supports raising taxes.

"Higher taxes, more crime," the ad's narrator says. "That's Albany's man, Francis Conole."

Conole said in a statement that not only was his grandfather the county sheriff, but his uncle was a state trooper. He added that he knows "the importance of the work our law enforcement officers do day in and day out to keep our communities safe."

If elected to Congress, he pledged to advocate "for more resources and effective measures to ensure public safety and stop violent crime."

Conole has not shared his views on New York's bail reform laws, which ended cash bail for misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony offenses. According to his criminal justice agenda, he wants to increase community policing programs, boost training for police and end racial and discriminatory profiling. He also wants to end the mass incarceration of nonviolent offenders.

Conole and Republican candidate Brandon Williams are vying to represent the new 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

A poll released on Tuesday showed Williams leading by five points, 45 to 40%, in the 22nd district race. Voters identified crime as one of the five most important issues that will determine who they vote for this year.