As NY casinos remain closed, state gaming inspectors return to work at Indian casinos

"We hope that the public continues to comply with mask and social distancing requirements as well as the temperature checks to ensure patrons and staff remain healthy during this pandemic," said Nicholas Newcomb, a CSEA communications specialist. "Our safety and health department has worked hand-in-hand with members to make sure any return to work questions and concerns are properly addressed.

When asked by The Citizen what protections are in place for the inspectors, a state Gaming Commission responded by email, "Each of the assigned state employees are following the guidance and guidelines issued by the N.Y. State Department of Health."

Even though the establishments are on tribal land, the state Gaming Commission explains on its website that it "maintains a constant 24-hour presence" at the Class III Native American casinos. Class III gaming, according to the Indian Gaming Regulation Act, includes facilities with slot machines, table games and other forms of wagering. The role of the inspectors is to "ensure the fair and honest operation of such gaming activities."

The state also performs background checks on casino employees and entities that do business with the casino to "ensure their suitability," the commission's website states.