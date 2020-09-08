As NY colleges respond to COVID-19 outbreaks, Cuomo announces new reporting mandate

"This is going to be a problem," he said. "I am telling you that."

There have been outbreaks at seven private and public colleges and universities in New York. Spikes have been reported at Colgate University, Cornell University, Hofstra University, SUNY Fredonia, SUNY Oswego and the University at Buffalo.

The worst of the outbreaks is at SUNY Oneonta, where there are at least 684 positive cases since the start of the fall semester. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras directed Oneonta to end in-person classes for the remainder of the semester and shift to remote learning.

Malatras visited a few SUNY campuses over the weekend, including SUNY Fredonia and the University at Buffalo, to announce that the schools will increase testing in response to the spike in cases. He also highlighted the importance of the COVID-19 tracker for SUNY institutions.