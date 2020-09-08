As NY colleges respond to COVID-19 outbreaks, Cuomo announces new reporting mandate

With COVID-19 outbreaks reported at several New York colleges and universities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that schools could be required to shift to online classes if there are spikes in the number of confirmed cases.
The State University of New York unveiled a COVID-19 tracker over the weekend that shows how many confirmed cases have been reported at each of its 64 campuses. According to the latest data, there are an estimated 1,157 positive cases in the SUNY system.
As of Tuesday, there have been 34,853 campus-administered tests. A portion of the positive cases — 463 — have been found through these tests. Staff and students could've been tested elsewhere, either by a doctor or health department, which explains the difference in the data.
Outbreaks at colleges and universities aren't a problem that's limited to New York. There have been case spikes reported at other higher education institutions across the country. The New York Times has tallied more than 51,000 confirmed cases at 1,200 colleges. But that data hasn't been updated since last week.
Cuomo, who held a briefing in New York City, said the outbreaks are "to be expected." He blamed social gatherings involving college students for the spread of the virus.
"This is going to be a problem," he said. "I am telling you that."
There have been outbreaks at seven private and public colleges and universities in New York. Spikes have been reported at Colgate University, Cornell University, Hofstra University, SUNY Fredonia, SUNY Oswego and the University at Buffalo.
The worst of the outbreaks is at SUNY Oneonta, where there are at least 684 positive cases since the start of the fall semester. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras directed Oneonta to end in-person classes for the remainder of the semester and shift to remote learning.
Malatras visited a few SUNY campuses over the weekend, including SUNY Fredonia and the University at Buffalo, to announce that the schools will increase testing in response to the spike in cases. He also highlighted the importance of the COVID-19 tracker for SUNY institutions.
"We have seen repeatedly that the situation with this virus can change drastically in a very short period of time," Malatras said. "As we ask students to rise to the challenge, act responsibly, and contain COVID-19 — they deserve transparent, real-time information. If we all work together, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester."
Cuomo said Tuesday that there will be a new regulation requiring any New York college or university to report their case total to the state Department of Health if they exceed 100 COVID-19 cases in a two-week period. If schools have at least 100 COVID-19 cases or at least 5% of the student population is affected, then the school could be forced to shift to remote learning.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.